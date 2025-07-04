Hyundai Motor delivers strong UK market performance

Hyundai Motor UK achieves 48,777 vehicles sold – up 5.1% year-to-date

Market share of the car market at 4.7%, maintaining strong 2024 figure

Retail sales increase by 20% in segment up 4.5%

True Fleet sales surge 33.8% in segment up just 7.7% overall

INSTER delivers 1,127 sales, with just one full month of sales recorded

Brand positioned strongly for imminent sales of new IONIQ 9

Leatherhead, 04 July 2025 — Hyundai Motor UK has sold 48,777 vehicles in the first half of 2025, representing a 5.1% increase year-on-year, while maintaining its market share of the car market at 4.7%, matching the strong position achieved at the end of 2024. In the car and van market, total share is 4.1%. There are signs that the full year figures could be even stronger, with the new INSTER recording over 1,100 sales after only one full month on sale and the imminent start of deliveries for the new IONIQ 9.

Hyundai Motor UK’s performance has been partly driven by significant momentum in the True Fleet sector of company car drivers, where Hyundai has achieved 33.8% growth year-to-date in a market segment that has grown just 7.7% overall. This success reflects the strategic refocusing of the brand’s fleet proposition since 2020, introducing enhanced processes and models targeted at the fleet market.

TUCSON continues as the most popular model in the Hyundai range, representing over 31% of total sales with 15,495 vehicles year-to-date. The strong launch of INSTER provides significant momentum and an excellent foundation for the upcoming deliveries of the IONIQ 9 this month, which joins both IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 fully-electric models in the line-up.

Hyundai’s strong EV line-up – both within the IONIQ range and outside of it with models like INSTER and KONA Electric – represent a significant portion of the brand’s sales growth.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: We’re demonstrating the strength of our enhanced business model with a key focus on delivering long-term sustainable volume growth.

“With the launch of the new INSTER and with IONIQ 9 coming this month, our expanded product portfolio puts us in a strong position to accelerate EV sales in line with the ZEV mandate, continuing our growth trajectory while meeting the challenges and opportunities ahead in the UK market.”