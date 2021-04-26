For any company that employs individuals to work under their brand, ensuring the safety of these individuals is key. This is even more prudent when the role of the employee requires them to be away from the base of operations for large portions of the day, such as in a delivery service. Therefore, employers should use every tool at their disposal to improve these safety measures and ensure that every one of their employees feels comfortable in their role. Here are four ways that GPS fleet tracking can be another safe and compliant solution for you to utilize.

Vehicle Diagnostics

With so many vehicles within one fleet, it can be challenging for the fleet manager to keep up to date with each one. Vehicle tracking can assist with this, by constantly analyzing the running of your vehicles and sending the data back to your offices. Not only that, but they also have the capability of flagging any anomalies that they detect, allowing the manager to schedule any necessary maintenance for the vehicle to stamp out the potential problem before it arises. This ensures that every vehicle in use is compliant with safety regulations for your drivers.

Emergency Service Deployment

As much as you may try to minimize the risk potential for your employees, accidents can still happen. Therefore, rather than simply ignoring this possibility until it is too late, it is much more effective as an employer to plan for these events. In the event of an accident involving one of your drivers, the GPS fleet tracking will provide you with his/her real time location, allowing you to immediately deploy any necessary emergency services. This reduction in waiting time could be crucial to the wellbeing of your driver and negates them having to attempt to establish contact with an emergency service.

Monitoring a Driver’s Break Times

Going hand-in-hand with the previous point in regard to the wellbeing of your drivers, the GPS vehicle tracking data that is being sent back to your office throughout the day with allow you to monitor the vehicle’s activity. Within this, you will be able to analyze break patterns to ensure each person is taking the necessary breaks. Not only are your employees required to take breaks during their shifts by law, but tiredness on the road can contribute to reduced concentration on driving, heightening the risk of an accident. By keeping track of a driver’s activity throughout the day, the fleet manager will be able to reduce the risk of tiredness creeping in by ensuring each driver fulfils their allotted break time.

Financial Safety

Stepping away from the improved safety of your employees, it is also important to consider the impact on financial safety that GPS fleet tracking offers for your business. Since the tracking allows you to keep tabs on the maintenance of each of your vehicles, you can thereby avoid any possible repair bills in the event of a missed anomaly. In addition, the administrative abilities of the software will allow you to keep track of your inventory, routes, and invoices. This will help you to ensure you are charging the most accurate and profitable prices to your customers by breaking down fuel costs for each journey and adjusting for any changes within them.