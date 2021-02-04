NHS statistics show that around 10 million people in the UK suffer from migraine headaches. A migraine is a common health condition that is characterised by a severe headache and other symptoms like nausea and sensitivity to light. There is currently no cure for migraines, but there are plenty of ways for people to ease the unpleasant symptoms. With that in mind, here are four ways to relieve migraine pain:

1. Relax in a dark room

When a migraine starts, it’s a good idea to retreat to a quiet room where you can relax and try to get some sleep. Many people with migraines complain about sensitivity to light and sound, so make your room as dark as possible by closing the curtains or blinds. Sleep is a common migraine relief tactic that can help you ease migraine pain and feel better quicker. In most cases, your migraine symptoms should start to ease after a few hours of rest.

2. Drink more water

Dehydration is a common migraine trigger. Increasing your water intake can be a simple way to prevent migraines and reduce pain when a migraine starts. Water is fundamental to most bodily functions, and medical experts recommend that you drink around 2.5 litres of water a day. According to nurofen.co.uk: “You should drink more than the recommended amount if you do anything that increases perspiration, such as exercise or warm weather.” If you find it difficult to stay hydrated, then try adding natural flavourings to your water to make it more appealing.

3. Try alternative medicines

Many people take ibuprofen or paracetamol to help relieve the symptoms of a migraine. In some cases, your GP may prescribe you stronger medication containing triptans. However, these medications are not always effective and you may be concerned about possible side effects. Fortunately, there is a good selection of herbal remedies that may be effective at reducing migraine pain. For example, CBD oil may reduce migraine pain and improve the symptoms of a migraine. However, there is still not sufficient evidence to support that CBD is an effective treatment for migraines. You can find CBD oil for sale by visiting authoritative sites.

4. Apply a cold compress

Applying a cold compress to your head and temples can be an effective way to ease the symptoms and pain of a migraine. Ice has a numbing effect and can distract you from migraine pain. You can purchase a cold compress from most pharmacies or health stores. Alternatively, you can make a cold compress at home by placing ice cubes in a bag or wrapping frozen peas in a towel. Some people prefer a warm compress and find it helpful to relax in a warm bath or shower when they have a migraine attack. Try both options to see which is most effective for you.

Summary

When a migraine strikes, it can leave you in severe pain and unable to go about your daily routines. In most cases, a migraine cannot be prevented, but there are many ways to manage the symptoms. If you suffer from migraines, then use the above suggestions to relieve migraine pain and the associated symptoms.