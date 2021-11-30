The holidays are coming, and it’s time to figure out what you’re going to get for the cook in your life. Luckily, kitchenware is the gift that comes right back to you!

Whether you’re old-fashioned or looking for something more modern, there’s a lot to choose from. We made a list of some of the must-have items for your dream kitchen.

The Best Non-stick Pans for a Great Price

The AmazonBasics non-stick cookware set will get you started right. These are classic pans that every kitchen needs, and they’re priced right.

It makes sense to go with Amazon basics for items like non-stick pans. These non-stick pans are identical to their brand-name equivalents but cost a fraction of the price.

The Classic European Pan Set

Non-stick pans don’t always work. Sometimes you need to scrape the pan with a metal spoon, and for those times, we have the All-Clad D3 stainless cookware set.

These are classic pans that work great for French and Italian cooking. They cost more than many other pans because they’re thick and heavy to spread the heat evenly across the whole bottom surface.

Stainless steel pans and knives are where your money should go in the kitchen. Buying high-quality will end up saving you money in the long run.

Cast Iron for Down-home American Cooking

The Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron 5-piece set is a classic set made for American cooking. The cast iron spreads out the heat, giving you perfect eggs and steaks every time.

Use high-quality cast iron because it holds the heat, giving you exactly the temperature you need throughout the cooking process. Cast iron is especially important for getting a great sear on your steak.

These pans come pre-seasoned, which means they’ve had oil baked into their pores. Remember that you should never wash them with soap. They only need a good scrubbing and a wipe.

Every Utensil You Need for a Great Price

Now that you’ve taken care of the pots and pans, you’re going to need some utensils. The Home Hero utensils are some of our favorites. They’re priced right, and they get the job done.

Utensils are where you can save a little money because they don’t benefit from high-quality steel like knives and pans do. Even cheaper utensils last for years, and they don’t affect your food quality.

An Ode to the Wooden Spoon

Wooden spoons are fantastic for non-stick pans and soups. Some people swear that soups get better as your spoon ages and gets seasoned with previous soups.

The AIUHI wooden kitchen utensil set will get you everything you need. They have a beautiful wood grain, and they’ll last for years.