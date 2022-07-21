Now the world has begun to re-open following the chaos that was caused by the pandemic. Many people are planning to take their first holiday in years. After all, if there ever was a time that people deserve a vacation, then this is it. There are, of course, many world-class destinations to choose from, and deciding where to go can be challenging, but few offer as much value for your money as Thailand.

Thailand has been a popular destination for years, and millions of tourists visit the “Land of Smiles” each year, but if you are one of the people who have never seen this gem of a country, then it should be time to consider going. There are so many places to go in Thailand, and they all have different qualities, from white sand beaches in the south to the Northern tropical forests teaming with wildlife. There are many reasons to choose Thailand, the five best reasons to make Thailand your 2022 holiday destination.

1: The Culture

Thailand’s culture has been heavily influenced by Indian and Chinese culture yet still remains very uniquely Thai. The country is predominantly Buddhist, and religion plays a big part in daily life in Thailand. Every house and every business will have a “spirit house” placed in the correct location by monks inside and outside the premises. Everyday Thais place small gifts as offerings to the spirits in the hope of bringing them and their families good luck and prosperity.

Another powerful part of the culture is patriotism. It is, in fact, illegal to mention anything negative about the Royal family, and it is strongly recommended that you never mention them. Many people find it a bit odd that the Thai national anthem is played twice daily in public areas and played on all radio and television stations at eight in the morning and again at six in the evening.

Gambling is heavily present in Thai culture even though it is prohibited. In Thailand, people will bet on anything from sports to the weather. It’s fine for the locals to play cards or roulette in beach bars or alleyways, but it is not a good idea for foreigners to join in. The penalties can be harsh if the local police force turns up.

2: The Beaches And Islands of The South

Whenever people think of Thailand, the idyllic beaches of the south are the first thing that comes to mind. There are not many countries with so many picture-perfect beaches in the world as Thailand. Many of the beaches have become very famous over the years and have featured in Hollywood movies, including The Man With The Golden Gun and The Beach.

With year-round sunshine and average temperatures of 32 degrees centigrade, resort towns like Phuket and Krabi have been packed with tourists. The beaches at the more famous locations can get a bit crowded in peak seasons. To avoid the crowds, ask local Thai people where they prefer to go on holiday, and you can find some nice and quiet beaches to relax on.

3: Amazing Cuisine

Most people have tried Thai cuisine, but you cannot fully comprehend how good it is until you go to Thailand. There are so many different aspects to the local food. Southern Muslim-inspired seafood, and Northern spicy pork-based dishes, there is something to suit everybody’s palate.

With so many good high-end restaurants to choose from, you are spoiled for choice. The best places to eat are not on tourist maps. Explore the small alleyways, and you will find cheap and incredibly delicious dishes you could never find in your local Thai restaurant at home.

4: Shopping

Shopping may not be something you had thought of when thinking of Thailand, but it is a fantastic place to find some great bargains. Huge shopping malls are in every major city with high-end fashion stores and bargain-style thrift shops side by side. Outdoor markets are everywhere in Thailand, but you will need to sharpen your bartering skills to get a bargain.

5: The People

Thai people are some of the friendliest in the world. Always wanting to have fun and have a good time, they would like everybody who comes to Thailand to enjoy their stay and go home with pleasant memories. One thing to bear in mind is that Thais like to have an answer to any question, whether they know the answer or not. This is not a bad thing but worth remembering when asking for directions. They may well send you in the wrong direction.