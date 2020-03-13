Sleep deficiency is a very common and increasingly prevalent issue all over the world, with many people struggling to get the recommended amount of sleep (for adults, 7 to 9 hours) each night consistently.

Lack of sleep can lead to a slew of immediate repercussions the next day, such as reduced alertness, and can have serious mental and physical health implications in the long run.

With the importance of consistently getting a good night’s sleep very much in mind, here are five tips to help you do just that.

No drinking liquids before bed

Staying hydrated is essential to your body’s healthy functioning and wellbeing, and can improve your quality of sleep, but drinking lots of fluids in the run-up to sleep is likely to mean you will have to wake up to go to the bathroom.

Some people report having trouble falling asleep again after doing so – and sleeping in two chunks isn’t advisable regardless – so it is best to limit your fluids intake in an hour or so before going bed. Going to the toilet before sleeping is also desirable, as you are less likely to need to wake up mid-sleep to use the bathroom.

Invest in comfort

Good quality mattresses and pillows can be very pricey, but investing in proper sleeping gear can drastically improve your quality of sleep and therefore improve your mood and wellbeing. Memory foam pillows and mattresses are especially popular, as they can help reduce back and neck pain – two factors that may hamper your efforts to fall asleep.

Everyone has different tastes and preferences, so it is advisable to sample a range of mattresses in-store before making a purchase.

Don’t oversleep

This point may sound a bit counter-intuitive at first, but it is nevertheless very important. Sleeping for too long (most doctors classify this as over 10 hours for adults) can reduce the quality of your sleep and leave you feeling tired, sometimes leading to you sleeping even longer (and the cycle repeating itself and compounding.)

Instead, you should aim for 7 to 9 hours of shuteye each night and ensure you don’t sleep for over 10 hours, no matter how tired you are feeling at the time.

More bright light exposure during the daytime

Exposure to bright light – such as natural light – during the day helps keep your body’s circadian rhythm (its built-in, natural time-keeping clock) in check.

The circadian rhythm is responsible for the production of certain sleep-related hormones, so keeping it balanced is very important to maintaining a healthy sleeping pattern and getting good quality sleep on a regular basis.

Don’t take long naps during the day

Everyone loves to nap, but long daytime naps can mess with your body clock and lead to sleeplessness when it comes to bedtime. Short naps, up to 30 minutes, can be good for you and your body’s healthy functioning, but anything longer than this should be avoided whenever possible.

A Quick summary