If you’re looking for a way to boost your resume, learning a new language can be a great boon. While Spanish and Chinese are great options, learning a computer programming language can often pay off in a completely different way. Python is one of the most popular programming languages to learn, due to its variety of applications and uses.

More and more employers and tech startups are looking for job applicants with special skills in the computer sciences, and Python is a great option since it’s a language you can learn in the comfort of your own home if you have the right resources. Here are five tips to follow if you’re truly serious about becoming a Python pro.

Get a computer that will work for coding.

When it comes to learning a new coding language, it’s important that you have the right equipment. For example, you should make sure that your computer meets the minimum program requirements necessary for running Python. Usually, you’ll need at least 16 GB of RAM as well as a CPU for compiling the programs you code. You can build a custom computer from online electronics retailers such as NewEgg in order to make sure that your PC has the right specifications. You may also want to make sure that you have a large enough hard drive and a bigger monitor so that you can keep multiple windows open while you code for the sake of organization and clarity.

Find resources that help you learn.

Once you have a computer that’s capable of handling Python appropriately, it’s time to get learning! There are a wide variety of online classes and tutorials to help get you up to snuff when it comes to coding, but they’re not all created equally. For example, if you want to learn the ins and outs of NumPy arrays, dimensional arrays, index orders, and more, it’s best to go with an all-in-one solution for your learning needs. Software developer Nick McCullum has all the info you need, including details on how to use one of the most popular libraries, Numpy, for a variety of arrays, including the NumPy reshape function. With a variety of courses, you’re bound to get the information you need from Nick McCullum’s website and learning materials.

Make time each day to code.

You know that practice makes perfect, but even so it’s important to practice often in order to make new skills and habits stick. You may even have heard about the famed 10,000 hours to mastery rule, which has actually been debunked in recent years. You see, the thing is that not all practice sessions are created equally. In order to practice effectively, make time each day to focus solely on learning a new lesson and applying your lesson to something concrete.

Join open source projects to practice.

Once you’ve gone through your learning materials, you’ll need to start applying your skills to real-world projects. Open source projects are a great way to get this kind of practice since you’ll be solving real-world problems with a team of others. Collaborating in this way is an ideal strategy to build up your confidence—and your resume!—as you get more comfortable with exercising your newly earned Python skills.

Don’t forget to take breaks!

While it’s important to find time to practice, it’s just as important to take breaks, too. This is because taking a break lets your brain recharge and make new connections, the sorts of things you’ll want if you really want your Python knowledge to stick. According to an article in Psychology Today, breaks increase productivity and creativity, ultimately some of the most important aspects of mastering Python.