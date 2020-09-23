You may find local patio contractors by getting the reference from neighbors and friends or even signs you see as you travel around the town. You can also search online, a quick internet search will bring up several local options. Once you make a list of potential contractors, go deeper to make sure they are the best match for your needs.

1. Check Reviews –

Always check reviews of deck and patio builders. The internet makes it so easy that there is no reason to skip this step. Check sites for reviews of different companies to see what others are saying. Pay attention to reviews related to the type of work you wish to have done. Many patio contractors do other construction work also, it may not be relevant to base your decision on their basement remodeling reviews if you are interested in adding a patio to your property.

2. Visit Their Website –

There is no excuse not to visit the company’s website. Visit the site to view the portfolio of work and see if you like their designs. Also, find out what kind of materials they are using and if they are the materials you wish for your new patio. The company website is the best place to find certifications, testimonials, and years in business.

3. Ask Questions –

Of course, you will like to talk to the contractor before you select one. Write down a list of all the questions and make sure they are answered. You want to know the details about the contractor, their experience, and approach to the project, and how they can help you. If a contract is not willing to answer the questions and makes you feel like a pest, move on to another one. Customer service and communication are vital in any construction project. You have to find a contractor that values this and with the one, you feel you can form a good business relationship.

4. Carefully Review Bids –

Talk to various contractors and get their bids or quotes. Review carefully to see exactly what is included and if it meets your requirements. Be careful about selecting a contractor based only on the lowest price. While it is understandable to have a budget and keeping that in mind, blindly accepting the bid with the lowest price may haunt you. Remember, you get what you pay for, and many times and an overly low bid is a Red flag.

5. Shop Local –

Pay attention to where a contractor is located and choose a local patio builder. Not only do local contractors hire local people, but they are also familiar with local building codes and permit requirements, and are easily available to you down the road if you ever have a problem with your patio or need a repair made.