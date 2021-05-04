It is human nature to first of all want to feel secure and guaranteed in every venture they take. This applies in businesses, and even when we are looking to get some services, especially if it is big projects like constructions.

No one wants to take a chance when it comes to building their homes. And, roofs, being one of the most important parts of the house, require the same kind of care and treatment, throughout installation. This means finding the best roofing contractor you can.

Finding a roofer is not a big deal, finding the best one is. And the best way to go about it is to find the best recommended roofers, with a long term experience and high knowledge and expertise in their work. Here are 5 ways to find the best Nashville trusted and recommended roofer

Offline Recommendations

The best way to find real time reviews is by getting an offline recommendation. This could be from our close beloved ones like friends, colleagues, and family. It also means seeing the finished jobs and projects for yourself and therefore getting the chance to review it yourself.

Ask to see the services the roofer did for them. It could be roof installation or repair. If you like it, you can ask them to take them to the contractors’ offices, give you directions to connect with them; or give you the contact details; emails and/or phone number to reach out.

Online Reviews

The internet is the next best place to find reviews and recommendations. The reviews on the actual contractors’ site could be messed with and not as correct as they claim. But nothing should be suspicious about hundreds of reviews on the page.

There are also other sites and apps online that you can seek reviews and ratings about different contractors and services. Find the website of the contractor you are looking to work with on these sites and see how they are rated.

Facebook Business Pages And Groups

Social media is the next big platform to search and find just about anything. Business Facebook groups and pages are becoming even more popular now. There are sections you can always find legit review from real life clients and customers on these pages.

Search different companies and see how they are doing on social media. Usually, they will post their projects, past and ongoing, prices, their offices, and list of services; more or less something you will see on their websites. And this is not only to guide you on who to work with but also who not to work with.

Reddit And Craigslist

These two platforms are also a great way to find reviews. And you can tailor your search to more personalized settings like locations, times, and the exact services you are looking for. You can also ask questions and get answers and different views from different people.

WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp groups are not a new thing. This is where people of the same interest, could be family members, business partners, friends, and people of the same industry and fields of life come together in the same forum. Unlike Facebook groups where you can search for some keywords and find the relevant groups and pages you are looking for; WhatsApp groups are more about connections.

If you don’t know any roofing contractors’ groups, you can join one through a friend or a family member. This is also more or less like getting referrals from people you know and trust. You get to see completed projects through visuals like videos and pictures and even get advice and different views from both sides; clients and contractors.