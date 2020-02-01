The dating world can be difficult ground to tread if you have recently been separated or divorced. To help you move on with your life, we have put together 5 tips for moving on with your life and being happy after divorce.

Don’t Rush Into Anything

First and foremost, you need to make sure you are ready to date again and to do that you need to be in a good place, internally. If you are not ready, it won’t be a very good experience for anyone involved.

Your self confidence can really take a beating when you go through a break-up, so it’s crucial you take time and avoid rushing into anything, ensuring that you are in a good and positive place.

It is important to be in a good place to feel confident and happy again, to ensure that your new partner is really attracted to you for the right reasons.

Try new things

One common complaint that many people state when long term relationships and marriages is that their partner never let them do this or that.

Think about it for a moment, Are there things you’ve always wanted to do but never had the chance to because of your ex? Why not suggest it to your date.

It’s more enjoyable to do something a bit different and active than just sitting across from someone in a restaurant or pub and activities help provide distractions for those moments when the conversation runs thin or nerves play up.

Avoid Discussing Your Ex

It can be difficult to avoid talking about your ex, especially if the person you are dating has been in a similar situation.

Amicable, the online divorce service who specialise in fast, fair and amicable divorce, recommend against this. “It’s best to leave the divorce or separation out of the earlier dates, as it will make things a little awkward.”

Rely on your friends to discuss the ins and outs of past relationships, not new people you are trying to form connections with. It may be if you can’t stop talking about your ex during dates with new people, you may not be as ready as you thought you were to move on.

Avoid Looking for Someone Exactly Like Your Ex

It’s often the way that people come from a marriage or long-term relationship and immediately start looking for similar people and end up having a similar relationship to the one that just ended. The problem is that in life we change and during your previous relationship you likely changed a lot. You need to think then about who you are right now, what you need and what you want.

There were obviously problems with the relationship that just ended. Work out what they were and avoid doing those things again. Try to keep your mind open to possibilities and date different people outside of your usual type to figure out what you like and want.

Get Friends Involved

When you involve your friends, the online dating world and its process can be incredibly enjoyable. Even if they are not single. Get friends involved from the word go. Get their help when you are filling out your profile. It can be good to get another opinion about your pictures and your description.

It is also a good safety measure to take when you start talking to people you are interested in dating and then when you plan out your dates, you always have someone who knows where you are going and who you are with. You can then let them know the ins and outs of the date after its finished.

A divorce is a tough and testing time, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Start taking these baby steps and you’ll come out of the other side a stronger, and hopefully happier, person.