£5m boost for Gateshead water supplies

Almost £5m is being invested in a project that will see more than 22km of water pipes upgraded, protecting the quality and reliability of supply for customers in Gateshead.

Northumbrian Water is set to start work in the Leam Lane area in the second half of May, with work expected to run until early 2027.

Teams from the water company’s partner, United Infrastructure, will be working across the area, installing new pipework that will replace ageing mains to reduce the risk of bursts and leaks. The change will also protect the quality of water for customers in the area.

While the work will be taking place close to homes, the project will involve the use of trenchless pipelaying where possible, to reduce the amount of time the teams are working outside individual properties and also minimising the amount of excavation that is required. Some work will be required on Leam Lane, with traffic management in place.

The trenchless method involves digging pits and then passing the new pipes through tunnels that are created to connect those pits.

United Infrastructure will also have a customer technician embedded within the team, meaning there is someone close at hand should any customers have an issue.

Customers will be informed ahead of work near their homes, including details of who to contact, should they have any questions.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This is an important investment in the reliability and quality of water supplies for customer across the Leam Lane area of Gateshead.

“We know that our team will be a visible presence in the area for a long time, but we will work to move quickly and avoid being outside anyone’s home for any longer than necessary. We’d like to thank customers in the area in advance of the works, for their understanding while we carry out the work.”