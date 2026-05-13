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Wentworth builds future at The Rise

ByPersuasion PR

May 13, 2026
Wenty-24

An 18-year-old from Throckley, is laying the firm foundations for a successful career.

Wentworth Bravo has secured a dream apprenticeship at the city’s landmark housing development, The Rise, in Scotswood. He discovered the opportunity after attending a careers open day at a local college library.

Wentworth is currently undergoing intensive practical training at the NHBC Newcastle Training Hub, located at New Tyne West Development Company’s (NTWDC), The Rise. The purpose-built facility was designed to tackle the construction skills shortage by providing accelerated, hands-on bricklaying and groundwork apprenticeships in a realistic site environment.

Developed in partnership with NHBC, Keepmoat and local authorities, the hub supports over 100 apprentices annually, enabling them to become site-ready in as little as 14 to 18 months – significantly faster than traditional training routes.

Wentworth will transition from the classroom to the frontline of the development this summer, applying his skills directly to the construction of the energy-efficient homes that make up the development.

Wentworth said: “I am really enjoying the course because it is so hands-on. Being able to learn my trade in a realistic environment makes a huge difference. I can’t wait to get started on The Rise this summer, having been working at another Keepmoat site in the region. I have also been lucky enough to be selected to represent Keepmoat and NHBC (Newcastle) at the NHBC Inter-Hub Bricklaying Skills Competition held in Lichfield in July.”

Geoff Scott, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat and spokesperson for NTWDC, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Wentworth to the team at The Rise. His journey – from attending an open day to now preparing for a full-time role on-site – is a perfect example of why we invested in the NHBC Hub. Our mission is to create a lasting legacy in Scotswood by providing local people with the skills and employment opportunities they need to build successful careers in their own community.”

NTWDC is a public-private partnership between Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat. The company is responsible for The Rise, one of the largest housing-led regeneration schemes in the North East. The 1,800-home masterplan is designed to support the employment of 6,255 people. Apprenticeships ensure that these opportunities go to local residents, creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that stays in the North East.

Photo caption: Wentworth Bravo, New Tyne West Development Company’s latest apprentice.

By Persuasion PR

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