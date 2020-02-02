Most air conditioner woes can be repaired, but just like everything else in this world, a unit can only last for so long. That said, how can you tell if your AC needs replacing?

Most homeowners have trouble deciding if their AC needs to be repaired or replaced. Fortunately, there are some definitive signs that mean your air conditioning will be better off replaced than repaired:

Your unit is old

Most air conditioner installation services in Salt Lake City, Utah, and other places recommend replacing your AC unit every 10-15 years. By this time, your air conditioner may not be working as well as it should, and this can mean it’s using more energy to keep itself running. Therefore, if your AC is more than 15 years old, you might want to get a newer, more energy-efficient model.

Little to no cool air

Lack of cold air or its absence entirely is a telltale sign that there’s something wrong with your air conditioner. The problem may stem from a number of issues inside the unit, such as clogged piping, a faulty compressor, defective evaporator coils, or a combination of a myriad of internal problems. While a repair technician can solve most of these problems, it’s better to buy a new unit if the repairs will cost more than half of the price of a new AC.

Increased energy bills

Faulty air conditioners consume more energy than they are supposed to, hence the higher energy bills. If the spike in your consumption happened when you started using the AC again, have a professional come in to take a look into the problem to see if it’s easily fixable. Otherwise, you may need to buy a new unit.

There’s moisture around the unit

Air conditioners usually have a certain amount of moisture around it. However, when there is an excessive buildup of moisture and leakage around the unit, it can mean that your refrigerant is leaking.

In this case, you should address the problem right away with either repair or replacement. Leaking refrigerant can be harmful to your health. Even if the moisture is water only, it can damage your walls and provide an environment conducive to mold and mildew.

You sense weird sounds and smells

Have you heard unusual sounds from your air conditioner recently? How about foul smells that stink of smoke or burning rubber? If you hear strange noises or smell unusual odors coming from your AC unit, there’s a good chance that there’s a serious problem or your unit is already past its lifespan. In both cases, a replacement may be necessary.

Repair bills are stacking high

While paying for repairs can sometimes be more manageable than paying for a whole new unit, a point in time will come where you have to call it quits. If you find yourself calling in a repairman multiple times a year, buy a new unit instead. This way, you will save more money in the long runandyou don’t have to worry about your AC suddenly not working.

While calling a repair technician for AC problems is typically the first instinct, you should know when to get a replacement instead. Refer to these signs when your air conditioner is acting up to see if a replacement is a more cost-effective option.