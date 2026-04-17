AI Strategist Launches “Mint Stitches” to Tackle Modern Burnout Through Heritage Craft

Cramlington based social entrepreneur Dr Yulia Dzenkovska, founder of Mint Stitches CIC, is combining cutting-edge technology with centuries-old craft to help communities across the North East tackle stress, isolation and digital overload.

Yulia works as an AI strategist by day, supporting small businesses and charities in the region. Alongside this, she has launched Mint Stitches as a social enterprise focused on wellbeing through embroidery.

“AI is helping us become more productive than ever,” she says. “But instead of using that extra time to rest, we’re filling it with even more work. We’re more overwhelmed than ever.”

Her response has been to reintroduce slow, mindful craft into people’s lives. Mint Stitches workshops centre around embroidery techniques such as cross stitch and tent stitch; a simpler and more accessible method rooted in historical practice. Yulia highlights that embroidery has long been undervalued, historically seen as a domestic task rather than an art form, despite its deep cultural significance.

The idea for Mint Stitches developed through community workshops in Sunderland and Cramlington, where Yulia noticed that many participants, particularly older women, struggled with traditional materials. In response, she adapted the approach by introducing plastic canvas instead of fine Aida fabric, larger blunt tapestry needles, and wool instead of cotton thread. These changes make the activity more accessible for people with reduced dexterity and vision, and those new to crafting.

The simplified traditional tent stitch technique also allows participants to complete pieces in a matter of hours rather than weeks. This has proven particularly effective for neurodivergent participants, including those with ADHD, as well as individuals with learning differences or limited language skills. Feedback from early sessions has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants able to quickly grasp the process and experience a sense of achievement.

Mint Stitches designs are rooted in North East identity and heritage. Current patterns include the Angel of the North, heritage roses inspired by museum collections from the 19th century, a football-themed design reflecting the region’s culture, and a landscape inspired by the changing colours of Northumberland’s fields. Yulia says the aim is to create designs that resonate with adults and reflect a strong sense of place.

Beyond the craft itself, the workshops provide a valuable social space. Participants not only learn new skills but also connect with others, share stories, and reduce feelings of isolation. Sessions often evolve into informal, supportive environments where conversation flows as naturally as the stitching.

Mint Stitches offers a mix of paid workshops and is currently seeking grant funding to deliver free community sessions, ensuring that cost does not become a barrier to participation. The organisation is also expanding its reach through partnerships with community groups and social enterprises, including those supporting people with autism and other additional needs.

Yulia believes the growing interest in embroidery reflects a wider need to slow down and reconnect in an increasingly digital world. “We need something to replace doom scrolling,” she says. “Something that helps us switch off, even for a little while.”