NORTH EAST CHILDREN’S CANCER RUN IS ON A ROLL

Jo Kooney, Abigail Hewison and Amy McClure from Children's Cancer North at Skate Island at Gosforth Park Race Course in Newcastle.

ONE of the North East’s most popular fund-raising events is on a real roll this year, thanks to a brand new attraction currently running at Newcastle Racecourse.

The Children’s Cancer Run is about to return for its 43rd staging, bringing together around 10,000 runners and spectators who raise money to support families affected by childhood cancer in the region.

The fun event – the biggest of its kind in the region– is a day out for everyone, with food and drink stalls, fairground rides, inflatables and live music along with the run itself.

And this time round there’s more reason than ever before for people to take part, with organisers Children’s Cancer North teaming up with Skate Island to bring a new dimension to the day.

Skate Island – a pop-up roller rink which also has a food and drink court, mini beach and karaoke booths – is in the middle of an eight week run at Newcastle Racecourse, which coincides with the charity run on Sunday 17 May.

Runners and their supporters will now be able to book roller skating sessions for the day, which will not only be at a discounted rate but will also see £2 from every ticket bought going to the charity.

When people sign up for the run they will be given a discount code to use for their roller skate sessions, with visitors also able to benefit from special rates for food at both Skate Island and at other outlets around the site.

Skate Island will also be home to the event’s very own ice cream trike, selling the charity’s bespoke Orange Ripple Crunch flavour created by Blyth-based Ciccarelli Artisan Gelato.

Nigel Holliday, one of the directors of EVNT Inspirations who have created Skate Island, said they were delighted to support the run.

“This is such an important event which helps so many people,” said Nigel, who’s young son also competed in the race every year.

“We are thrilled that it is taking place while Skate Island is operating and that we have been able to get behind it and add something special to this already amazing occasion.”

The Skate Island’s food vendors will also be donating a proportion of all of their takings on the day to the charity.

Abigail Hewison, Head of Charity at Children’s Cancer North, which organises the run, is excited that participants will be able to enjoy the additional activities.

“The Children’s Cancer Run has been raising funds in our local community for more than 40 years,” she said.

“The money we raise through this event is used in so many important ways, including funding research at Newcastle University to develop more targeted and kinder treatments, and to provide practical support for families going through the toughest of times.

“Having Skate Island on site at the same time as the run will make it even more special and really add to this incredible day.”

Anyone wanting to sign up or who wants more information can do so at www.childrenscancernorth.org.uk