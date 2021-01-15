Everyone has days when they need extra help. Whether your energy reserves are running low or you are anticipating a long day, you may need something to energize you and keep you alert for a long time. Here are a few solid steps that will help boost and sustain your energy all day long.

1. Get Sufficient Sleep

On the night before your busy day, sleep early. The quality and quantity of your sleep will affect your energy levels on the next day. While you may have trouble sleeping early when you are anxious about a big day, you must make it a priority. Research suggests that adults need seven to nine hours of sleep every night to function well.

If you do not get sufficient sleep, you are unlikely to have a successful day. You may spend most of it trying to stay awake and fighting fatigue. If you have trouble falling asleep or sleeping through the night, there are a few helpful tips. They include: minimizing screen time, listening to soothing music, and taking a warm bath.

2. Have a Cup of Coffee

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks. When taken in the morning, it can give you lots of energy to start the day. Get a coffee machine with a grinder to make things easier for you. Tea can be a great alternative to coffee. Our bodies have their circadian rhythms for cortisol production. Taking caffeinated drinks in the morning when your cortisol levels are low is, therefore, a great idea.

3. Take a Healthy Breakfast

Being the first meal of the day, your breakfast sets the pace for other meals in the day. It fuels your body and mind for a long day ahead. Consider eating a balanced and healthy breakfast to get the energy you need. It should include a combination of healthy fats, proteins, and vegetables. The best breakfast foods include fish, eggs, meat, avocado, coconut oil, fresh juice, and bacon. Avoid processed foods, sugar-coated cereals, and carbs as they may lower your energy levels. Ketogenic and Paleo diets are the best breakfast options.

Remember to hydrate in the morning. If you feel tired in the middle of the day, take water instead of coffee. Caffeine will make you more jittery. Dehydration is a common cause of fatigue.

4. Physical Exercise

Starting your day with morning exercise is a good idea. Even though it can be difficult if you aren’t a morning person, it is worth the effort. Exercise boosts your energy and promotes mental alertness. You do not need to spend hours exercising in the morning. Take a few minutes to complete simple exercises and you will be fine. Research suggests that even the lightest forms of physical activity can improve brain function and fight depression. After your exercise, finish off with a cold shower to wake your body up.

5. Meditate

A few minutes of meditation in the morning can give you the energy boost you need to get through a long day. In the past few years, the idea of mediation was not very common. However, things have changed and most people understand the benefit of spending some quiet time before leaving for work or in the office. Some offices may have designated wellness rooms. Use them to contemplate and get ready for your day.

Mindfulness meditation improves your concentration and attention span. You only need five minutes of meditation to calm your mind and develop a problem-solving mindset throughout the day. If you have trouble meditating on your own, consider finding helpful resources on the internet.

6. Gratitude Journaling

Keeping a journal has plenty of psychological benefits and it can be a great way to prepare for a long day. A gratitude journal helps you appreciate work and makes it easy to develop a positive mindset about your day. Studies suggest that if you write a gratitude journal at least once every week for ten weeks, you are likely to be happier and more positive. Write something even if you are just grateful for a productive day. Being excited for the day will keep you energized and motivated enough to complete all important tasks.

There are many ways to prepare for a busy day ahead. They include getting a caffeine boost, writing a gratitude journal, physical activity, meditation, and getting enough sleep. Take these steps to not only increase your productivity but also propel yourself forward. If you have trouble implementing all of them, start with a few, and implement the other ones later.