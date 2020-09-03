We are all familiar with the expression ‘home sweet home’ – and we can all relate to the lovely feeling associated with being comfortable at home. Nothing is better than seeing our home is clean and looking the best. As time passes, it is natural that the furniture in our house does not look as good as it did when we first bought it.

If you have pets and/ or children, the furniture will definitely take its toll. On the other hand, you may be feeling tired of the way your home looks, and you may wish to create a new look for your safe haven. One of the best ways to achieve this is to change the look of your furniture. In this article, we will discuss six ways to freshen up your furniture to achieve your desired home design.

Swap It Out

If you feel tired of how your home looks and your budget is fairly low, buying brand new furniture may not be an option you can consider. A great way to achieve the change in any room of your house is to move furniture from one to another or even move furniture to different places within the same room. This will create a totally different design in your home, and although it will definitely be a lot of effort, it will not cost you any money.

Go With The Flow

You may not particularly believe in the practice of Feng Shui; however, you can still use the core aspects of it to freshen up your furniture and home in general. For example, maybe you have a piece of furniture that you do not enjoy looking at and has absolutely no use in your living room and is taking up precious space. Getting rid of it will support Feng Shui but also benefit the overall feeling of your home. When you have too much furniture in one room, it can easily make it feel cluttered. Getting rid of the furniture you do not need will make the leftover pieces shine as there will be a more significant focus on them.

Get Creative

We often buy furniture for its beauty, but with time realize that it has no real use and purpose within our home. In such cases, getting rid of it may not be something you want to do. A good way to make this furniture look better is to give it a new use, and it does not necessarily have to be the use you would expect. For example, a small desk may be designed for an office, but, in reality, it is not practical for you – you can get creative and use it as a table in the hallway. Surely you may have other awkward pieces that you have no use for. Just let your imagination run wild, and you may be able to create new favourite pieces of furniture for your home.

Revamp Your Furniture

This is one of the most obvious advice pieces, but one that must be considered if you want to freshen up your furniture. All the DIY lovers will absolutely appreciate it. If you are tired of your furniture’s look, there are a few things you can do, for a small amount of money, that will make a massive difference. You can change your furniture’s appearance simply by using some paint or wallpaper and add new handles or even a new finish.

How you do this will depend on the type of furniture you have, as it will require different revamping and caring methods. Looking after furniture made out of plastic laminates, such as formica, will be different from caring for solid wood furniture. If you have sturdy wooden furniture, you can sand and clean it and apply primer before finishing it with an appropriate paint for wood finishes. This will have your wood pieces look brand new.

Deep Clean Your Old Furniture

Your furniture faces many struggles on a daily basis. You may use it every day, put objects on it, eat on it, or even smoke indoors, and if you have pets and children, the wear and tear significantly increases. A great way to freshen up your furniture, when you do not want to spend money or too much time, is to give it a good deep clean.

This is particularly important for fabric upholstery, such as sofas and chairs, which can retain very unpleasant odours, that you do not become aware of until a guest comes into your home. There are many cleaning products available that you can use to clean your own furniture. However, there are also professional cleaning services in the market should you feel that your upholstery requires expert care.

Accessorize

The very last tip to freshen up your furniture is to use accessories to create a new look. New cushions and throws in different colours will completely modify the look of your bed and sofas. Whilst family photos, flowers, and art will add a personal touch to your existing furniture and make it look better. Get creative in order to decorate your furniture as at the end of the day, and it should make your home feel cosy and comfortable to you.

Making your home look better can be as simple as freshening up your furniture – this will create a massive difference and does not have to be difficult to achieve. Follow some of the tips above, as you will feel like you have brand new furniture.