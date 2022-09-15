Hamburg, June 29, 2022 – gamigo is happy to reveal over 600,000 in-game trees have been planted in its popular Voxel-based MMORPG, Trove. These trees were planted as part of the game’s Grovin’ and Trovin’ event in participation with Playing for the Planet’s “Green Game Jam” initiative.

As a result of Trovians’ tireless efforts to populate the game with beautiful and lush greenery, all players are well over halfway to the goal of 1M planted in-game trees. Once this goal is reached before the end of the Grovin’ and Trovin’ event, everyone will receive the exclusive “Sapling Sower” as thank you.

Trovians that have yet to participate in this month-long event can earn a “Hyper Tree Friend” and “Tree Sapling” – as well as help reach the community goal of 1M planted in-game tress – by completing any of the following tasks:

One Code to Rule Them All: Just by reading this press release, we’re giving you (and your readers if you’re a member of the media) a unique code that can be redeemed for Tree Saplings and the Hyper Tree Friend. The code is TROVETREE .

Twitch Drops: Watching Trove streams on Twitch will present viewers with Twitch Drops of Tree Saplings and the Hyper Tree Friend.

A Hunting We Will Go: Do you prefer the old-fashioned method of farming for rewards? So do we! Which is why we are making seeds available to players who would rather dungeon crawl for their Tree Sapling seeds.

Trove’s Grovin’ and Trovin’ event is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch and will end on July 5, 2022. With less than a week left in this special in-game event, Trovians are encouraged to grab their virtual gardening tools to work towards the 1M planted in-game trees community goal!

