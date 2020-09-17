Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V.today announced the launch of SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE for Stadia™. SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE delivers the ultimate battle royale experience with a new “Battle 64” mode, allowing up to 64 players to compete in live battles across multiple stages at the same time. Additionally, the game will be one of the first Stadia titles to take full advantage of ‘Crowd Play’, a feature that allows players to jump into a game with their favourite streamers on YouTube.

Stadia Store page – LINK

Super Bomberman R Online will be free to claim for Stadia Pro users* and can begin blasting away in 64 player maps immediately. Additionally, between September 1st and November 30th, Pro users can claim the Premium Edition bundle (base game + Premium Pack) at no cost and is theirs to keep. After November 30th, Pro users can purchase the Premium Pack add-on at RRP €9.99/£9.99 which will provide users the same content as the Premium Edition bundle.

The Premium Pack provides players with access to 14 additional characters that are equipped with special types and abilities. It will also include the capability to create private matches with friends. SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE brings more than 100 customisable feature combinations, including numerous characters (including those from SBR and other KONAMI IPs), costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins – affecting both the bomb and the blast itself.

Stadia players who do not have a Pro subscription will be required to purchase the Premium Edition bundle to play (RRP €9.99/£9.99 after launch) and will not have access to the base version of the game. Further details on bundle availability for all Stadia players will be shared soon.

Additional details about the game package options, pricing, and other information about SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE are available at: https://www.konami.com/games/bomberman/online/eu/en/