Here’s good news: Drinking gin or any alcoholic beverage—as long as it is done in moderation—can be good for you.

More than a guilty pleasure, taking a drink has some pretty interesting health benefits that might surprise you. Just like anything, though, overindulgence could result in adverse effects. Be sure to practice moderation so you can take full advantage of the great health benefits that gin has to offer.

The potential health benefits of gin primarily come from its ingredients. Gin is usually made from what are known as “super berries” that help boost health and the immune system. Its primary ingredients are Juniper berries, making it the most natural spirit. Juniper comes packed with many infection-fighting and health-boosting benefits along with warming, disinfecting, and stimulating properties. Here are some interesting facts that help prove these health claims are as follows:

Gin contains relatively fewer calories compared to other spirits. In fact, gin is among the least calorific drinks containing only 97 calories in an average shot! This means a slimmer waistline as you are less likely to retain as many calories even when drinking gin on the daily.

Gin is rich in juniper berries, which work to increase the number of special enzymes that help break down food inside the digestive system. This is what makes gin a great after-meal drink as it helps with digestion.

The juniper berries in gin are also a powerful diuretic. This means that it can increase your urine output and help get rid of water retention. Drinking gin therefore helps with bloating issues or with urinary tract infections because it aids in flushing toxins out of the body.

Got arthritis pain? Gin can likewise help with bone health. Juniper super berry has been long used as a home remedy for rheumatism and arthritis. Long-time gin drinkers and avid believers in gin’s health benefits insist that raisins soaked in gin can help reduce inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatism.

Juniper berries also contain oils that have been shown to aid in fighting off coughs and loosening mucus in the throat so they can be more easily expelled. This helps reduce congestion in the lungs and in turn, makes breathing easier. Gin, when combined with other herbs and potent ingredients like ginger, can also help soothe sore throat. Isn’t that amazing?

Gin is a potent pain killer. Back in the middle ages, gin was used as a medicinal cure for pain, way before prescription medications were developed. It contains ingredients that can help reduce pain and help with inflammation—especially the arthritic and rheumatic kind, as earlier mentioned.

Gin contains a rich amount of antioxidants, which makes it good for the skin. Taking a few sips of gin is said to help fight against wrinkles as these antioxidants help boost cell regeneration for healthier, smoother, and younger-looking complexion. Now that’s a great reason to relax with a gin and tonic after a stressful day.

Gin has a wealth of potential benefits to offer which makes it a powerful tonic against many health issues. While this is not to say that you should self-medicate with gin, it is worth considering adding gin to your daily diet so long as you drink it in moderation.

In addition to the above mentioned benefits, gin is also considered by many as a great tonic for diabetics as well as those who are prone to hay fever. This is because of gin’s clear nature, which gives it a lower histamine content than other drinks like cider and beer.

As for diabetics, a recent study revealed that a good gin and tonic is one of the safest drinks for a person with diabetes to take, without making their blood sugar shoot up. All in all, gin contains high antioxidant levels that neutralize free radicals inside the body, making drinkers less prone to disease.

Get affordable gins and gin brands at 365 Drinks. This online gin store offers great selections to choose from, including the bar favorite, Bloom Strawberry Cup Gin, which is great for mixing cocktails. Choose gin flavors to suit your palate and get exciting deals and competitive prices as you discover brands and names from different corners of the world.