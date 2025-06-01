7 Things You Should Know Before Choosing a Notary

Think all notaries are the same? Not quite.

While the role might seem straightforward, not all notaries offer the same level of service, reliability, or professionalism. Whether you need something simple witnessed or you’re handling more complex paperwork, the notary you choose matters more than most people realise.

Before locking anything in, there are a few important factors to look at. Skipping these could mean delays, added costs, or worse, rejected documents.

1. Type of documents being notarised

Not all documents are equal, and not all notaries handle every type.

Some specialise in personal paperwork like statutory declarations, affidavits, or consent letters. Others are more experienced with business or international documents. If you’re dealing with overseas paperwork, it’s especially important to check if the notary is familiar with the legal or formatting requirements for that country.

The last thing you want is to get everything signed, only to find out the format is wrong for what’s needed.

2. Location and availability

This sounds simple, but it can cause big headaches if overlooked.

Is the notary near enough to meet in person? Do they offer appointments outside of standard business hours? Can they come to you if needed? If your schedule is tight, or the signing is urgent, flexibility can be a deal-breaker.

Some notaries operate strictly from an office and only during weekdays. Others are mobile and can meet you at home, at work, or even after-hours. Make sure their availability fits with your needs before booking.

3. Experience and qualifications

Experience isn’t just a bonus here. It directly affects how smoothly the process goes.

A notary with years of practice will know the ins and outs of witnessing, verifying, and certifying documents. When you work with reputable, long-standing professionals, like Adelaide’s best rated notary, they’re less likely to make mistakes, and they can usually anticipate common issues before they become a problem.

Ask how long they’ve been practising. Don’t be shy about asking what kind of work they handle most often. This gives a good sense of whether they’re well-versed in the type of service you’re after.

4. Fees and transparency

There’s no universal price tag. Fees can vary depending on the notary’s experience, the complexity of the documents, travel time, and even urgency.

What matters is clarity. A professional notary should give you a clear breakdown of costs before the appointment, with no surprise charges. Be cautious if the pricing seems vague or if you’re pushed to agree without knowing the full cost.

Also, if there are multiple documents, translations, or overseas certifications involved, ask early whether that affects the fee.

5. ID and document requirements

Notaries have strict rules about what identification and paperwork they can accept. Showing up with the wrong ID or missing documents can mean rescheduling or wasting your appointment.

Before confirming a time, double-check:

What form of ID they accept

Whether originals or certified copies are needed

If anything needs to be pre-filled, unsigned, or left blank

Whether witnesses are required, and if you need to bring them

A reliable notary will explain all this in advance, so there are no surprises when you arrive.

6. Language and translation services

If your documents are in a language the notary doesn’t understand, they might not be able to process them without a certified translation.

This can slow things down or make the notarisation invalid if handled incorrectly. Some notaries offer in-house translation services or work closely with certified translators. Others may require you to get everything translated before they’ll touch it.

Ask ahead of time so you know what’s needed. If translations are part of the process, it’s always better to get it organised early.

7. Recognition in other countries

If you’re using the document overseas, check what else might be needed beyond the notary stamp.

Some countries require an apostille or legalisation, and not all notaries can help with that. Others might have very specific layout or format rules that differ from local standards.

The right notary won’t just sign and stamp – they’ll guide you through what else needs to happen to make sure your documents are accepted on the other end. That might include extra steps like consular processing or advice on where to lodge your papers.

This part is often where things go wrong when people try to cut corners. Avoid that hassle by working with someone who understands the full picture.

One Last Thing That Matters

Notaries do more than just witness your signature. In many cases, they’re the final safeguard between your documents and serious delays, rejections, or legal issues. That’s why it’s worth taking the time to choose carefully.

Think about what’s important to your situation, whether that’s speed, flexibility, overseas support, or simply someone who’ll explain the process clearly. When you find a notary who ticks those boxes, everything else tends to go a lot smoother.