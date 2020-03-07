Hiring a professional moving company is not as straightforward as you may think. It’s worth asking the right questions and doing your research before the time since they’ll be moving your entire house to a new location after all. Here are eight guidelines for finding the right movers.

Begin Early

Moving day is worrying enough without having to scramble to find a mover at the last minute. Begin researching early to leave yourself plenty of time to compare estimates and service providers.

Read Reviews

Word of mouth and online reviews are a good place to begin when selecting a moving company. Ask your colleagues at work and friends for referrals, read reviews on sites like Yelp, Better Business Bureau and Google. Reviews offer unbiased and reliable insight into the level of service that a company can provide.

Find Professionals In Whatever You Wish To Move

You don’t want just the first company you found to transport your most precious possessions. If you have special items like pool tables, artwork, pianos or gym equipment, find movers in Harrisburg PA that are experts at what they’re doing and are familiar with handling and moving valuables safely. Most companies list their information on the website; however, reviews are also a good place to find a great company.

Obtain Estimates

Once you have your list of shortlisted candidates ready, start getting estimates. If a mover doesn’t provide an on-site estimate, it’s not a good idea to hire them. Try to get at least three estimates in-person before committing to a moving company. Therefore, if you have enough choices to think about, you can decide on your final choice.

Ask About What’s Included

Are you planning on packing everything yourself, or will you be entrusting the movers to take care of it? Do they provide blankets, wrapping, boxes and other moving supplies? Is the fuel included in the quote or will you be billed afterwards? Remember to ask the appropriate questions and make sure everything is included in the price to avoid nasty surprises afterwards.

Finding The Right Balance Between Price And Quality

Evaluate which moving company can offer the best service by comparing price versus quality. Cheap movers aren’t always the best option since quality never comes cheap. However, a higher price doesn’t always guarantee quality service either. There are various deliberations to think about, from reputation, to price and what you have included in the service.

Look At Credibility

Estimates and reviews are great pointers in finding the perfect moving company for the job, however there is more to a service provider’s credibility than usually meets the eye. If you’re moving interstate, make sure the company is licensed and have insurance. There might also be additional requirements, contingent on the location you are moving to.

Listen To Your Gut

At the end of the day, despite doing the research and having the information at hand, you must still use your judgement when selecting the right mover. Always listen to your gut and trust that you’ve selected the right company for the job.