It is important to take pride in your appearance and by trying to look younger and healthier you can do so. Here are some tips on how to look younger.

Keeping Yourself Clean

Personal hygiene is one of the most important things when it comes to healthy, beautiful skin. It is important to regularly bathe using lukewarm water (it is not a good idea to use hot water because it dries up the skin) because it helps in clearing away dead skin and unclogging sweat pores, which allows the skin to ‘breathe’. You should only use moisturizers, skin creams, or lotions for your skin type and the climate of where you live. Same goes for your hair, use a shampoo that compliments your hair type and if you are suffering hair loss try Finasteride .

Eating Well, and Eating Healthy

It is true that we are what we eat. It is important to have a diet that has a balance of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, minerals, and energy. You should try your best to avoid processed foods because you are going to miss out on nutritious food. Working men usually eat unhealthy foods because they can easily get them, e.g. fast foods. Unhealthy foods are going to affect both your health and your skin.

Eating a Lot of Fruits and Vegetables

Eating fruits and vegetables is going to help you look more vibrant and attractive. This is because they have essential minerals and micronutrients that provide the body with adequate nutrition. They also help with effective metabolism. They help in increasing the circulation of oxygen in the body and also supply nutrients such as vitamin C, E, hydroxy-acids and other nutrients that are good for the skin and body immunity. When eating, make sure you have an adequate serving of fruits and vegetables. This ensures your body gets nutrients needed for a beautiful skin tone, skin health, collagen building, and elasticity.

Drinking plenty of water

70% of the human body is water. When you are dehydrated, your body shrivels and will show on your skin. Water is needed to hydrate the body and cleansing the kidneys and intestines, and flushing out toxins that can damage the body.

Avoid Smoking

The biggest cause of lung cancer is smoking. When you smoke, you are inhaling poisonous carbon monoxide that displaces oxygen in the blood, and this starves the body off oxygen. Smoking can also cause the reduction of vitamin C, which ends up collapsing the collagen tissues, and this will make the wrinkles to show.

Drinking in Moderation

If possible, avoid alcohol altogether. Drinking moderately is important because alcohol has been shown to starve the body of moisture, which explains the thirst you get after drinking. This is because they cause dilation of blood vessels, and this exposes blemishes on your skin. It also damages internal organs like the liver, and this is going to show on your skin.

Exercising

Exercising and getting fresh air benefits the skin. With age, people become more sedentary. This leads to the accumulation of fats in the wrong areas, obesity, and unhealthy heart. Exercising is going to build stamina, strength, and flexibility. It also helps with stress reduction and boosting the immune system. Give exercise a try, and you will start noticing your skin health improving.

Use Protection when Outdoors