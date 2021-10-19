In the old days, the best way to get a message across was through good old-fashioned word of mouth. But now, with so many voices competing for attention in our digital world, it has become more difficult than ever before to build awareness and generate leads. And that’s where artificial intelligence can help you out! AI is already being used by top companies around the globe in order to provide a better customer experience for their customers. In this article, we will outline how your business could also benefit from using some AI tactics to improve your marketing strategies.

1. Integrate virtual assistants into your live support system

Integrating a virtual assistant into your live support system can be advantageous because it will allow customers to interact with an AI-powered chatbot instead of having to wait for a live person. The chatbot would ask for specific information, such as their name or zip code, which will then be used to find the correct customer account. Customers would also be able to ask questions about their account, log in if they forgot their password, and update basic information like shipping addresses.

With the advancements in technology, however, it is now not only possible to offer automated online assistance, but also AI copywriter capabilities, among many other options. Virtual assistants are able to respond quickly to customer queries, increasing efficiency and reducing costs on your end, while a single AI can replace a whole team of copywriters. By using AI chatbots and copywriters, you won’t have to hire more employees either!

2. Send targeted emails based on user behavior

One of the best ways that you can improve sales is by sending personalized emails that contain content that is relevant to your customers. AI can help you do this by analyzing their behavior to determine what they might be interested in, and then automatically generate a message based on the data. For example, you could use this information to:

Increase upsell rates: Send emails containing recommendations for products and services that your customer may not have known about.

Boost social engagement: Use AI to analyze which social networks your customers are most active on, and then share content that they would find relevant on those platforms.

Enhance brand loyalty: While it may be obvious, sending emails with the latest information about your business can make customers feel more connected to your company. You could also send them exclusive coupons for your business, discounts on their favorite products, or other goodies that incentivize them to make a purchase.

3. Use AI bots on social media and for sending e-mails

Social media is an effective way to communicate with customers and adopts more frequently by businesses. Unfortunately, it can also be quite tedious to post new messages across multiple platforms on a daily basis. However, you can use AI chatbots to alleviate this issue by automatically sharing content that is relevant to your target audience.

Email newsletters are a great way to engage with customers on a regular basis and provide them with information that they may be interested in. Unfortunately, sending too many emails can have the opposite effect and turn customers off from your brand. With AI, you can determine which types of emails would be most beneficial for your customers and then deploy a smart email marketing strategy.

4. Make personalized product recommendations

People love when brands are able to understand and relate to them! According to Oracle Data Cloud, 47% of people say that they would spend more with a company in the future if they received relevant product recommendations. With the advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, AI can help you make sense of your customers’ data and allow you to be more precise in creating personalized content that is meaningful to them.

This data could be anything from purchase history, browsing behavior, and customer demographics. Essentially, you’re identifying key points of what makes each individual unique and then tailoring your marketing strategy to meet their needs.

5. Use chatbots for customer service

Automated customer support has become a big trend lately, with companies like Facebook deploying M, their own virtual assistant, to help you with almost anything. By using AI chatbots, companies can provide better and more efficient customer service than they would be able to with human employees. Chatbots can provide faster responses, better scalability, and a more personalized experience to their users.

By using AI in customer service, you will be able to analyze what your customers are saying about your products or services on social media. You can identify common complaints that they may have and quickly determine how to fix the issue. For example, you could give them a coupon for their next purchase or offer some form of compensation that will make them feel like your business cares about their concerns.

6. Streamline operations through automation

Not only can AI reduce your operating costs by handling menial tasks like scheduling meetings and identifying errors, but it will also allow you to have more time on your hands to focus on the important tasks. Scheduling meetings becomes a lot easier if an AI is able to take into account everyone’s availability and connect them through a video call. It can also spot mistakes and take corrective actions, freeing up your employees to focus on high-value tasks.

8. Create engaging ads

Advertising is one of the key ways to get potential customers interested in your business! However, with so many advertisements out there vying for people’s attention, it can be difficult to stand out from the crowd. AI can help by using machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to create ads that engage audiences and boost engagement rates.

If you’re looking to use AI in your marketing strategy, there are many ways that it can help. From creating personalized content and using chatbots for customer service to streamlining operations through automation and engaging with customers on social media, the possibilities of what AI can do are endless! Get started by identifying which tasks or areas of your business would benefit most from this technology (whether it’s figuring out how they think at different stages in the purchasing process or recommending products based on their interests). No matter where you start, you’ll be able to make strides towards improving your company’s profitability, all thanks to artificial intelligence!