Getting out and buying decor items for your home it’s a time-consuming task. Don’t know where to start? Here we will be discussing things to look for while buying a bed for your new home. Sometimes shopping for furniture can be confusing. After all, there are so many options and suppliers.

Did you know most of us spend a third of our lives in bed? This means by the time a person becomes 30 years old, they would have spent almost 10 years of their lifetime in bed. That’s why it’s crucial to carefully pick the right bed for your home.

A bed will likely take up a significant space in a bedroom. It is important to precisely measure your room and decide where your new bed will be placed well before you make the purchase. Considering the prominence of a bed in a bedroom, it’s ironic that many people tend to rush through the process only to end up with a poor match.

Let’s look at some details you need to consider while measuring your new bedroom. You need to measure the length of your room to be able to calculate how much square footage will remain after placing your new bed.

It is recommended that an area of at least 5 feet wide should be kept as a margin if the space allows you to do so. A minimum of three feet will be necessary to move in and around the room freely without knocking yourself down.

Also, you need to measure the maximum width that you can spare for your bed to see how much space you will have on either side of the bed. It is ideal to have at least a couple of feet on either side so that you don’t have to walk sideways around your bed. You would need to consider extra space if you plan to add bedside tables on either side of the bed as they will require more than two feet.

It is also a good idea to measure the height of your room if you are considering buying anything fancy like a four-poster bed. Ceiling heights can significantly affect how good your bed will look. If you have an attic room or a converted loft, checking the height of the space before buying the bed is essential. For instance, if the walls are sloping, you wouldn’t want to bump your head into the wall as soon as you get up in the morning.

Now that you have measured your room, the next step would be buying the biggest bed that you can fit in the space without it looking ridiculous. After deciding the size of the bed, you also have to decide what kind of bed will suit you and your bedroom in the long term. One of the best combinations we recommend is a Divan bed and mattress. A very simple but sturdy frame made out of wood or other materials covered in good quality fabric. A Divan bed may or may not come with features like storage options of different types. They kind of look like a bed that you will commonly find in a boutique hotel room. A Divan bed can be quite lightweight and much more affordable than other alternatives despite their look or feel. The best thing about this style of bed is the unlimited customisation possibilities. Whether you need a custom bed for your uniquely shaped room or extra storage space, a Divan bed can be easily personalised according to your needs. Thanks to its large surface area, simplicity and strength.