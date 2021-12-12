No two days are ever the same for our dedicated Property Supervisors at Walton Robinson.

The Newcastle-based Property Management Agent has developed a dedicated team of experienced Property Supervisors, who have in-depth knowledge of how to look after a portfolio of properties on behalf of landlords.

For a Property Supervisor, this means dealing with tenants and landlords on a day to day basis, from the point where a property is taken off the market, all the way through to the check out and deposit return.

Senior Property Supervisor Anna Rogers shared her thoughts on why working within the Walton Robinson Property Management Team is such a rewarding experience.

“Working in Property Management means that every day is different, and you’re never confined to just one thing. There is always a variety of things to do. It’s not just sitting and inputting data – the role requires a lot of thinking outside of the box and careful consideration and management.

“A day normally starts with a team meeting to discuss the day ahead, followed by reactive property maintenance tasks and liaising with contractors, then we might move on to reviewing paperwork and new lets.

“You’ve got to be a good communicator as you’re always talking to different people, whether that be landlords, contractors, colleagues or tenants. You’ve got to be approachable and be able to handle each customer you come into contact with.

“Maintaining good communication is a huge part of the job, especially when contacting tenants or landlords about any ongoing issues. You’ve got to be relationship focused and be able to build a good rapport with people. Being a people person is a must!

“Everything we do is on behalf of someone else, so you’ve got to be able to manage expectations and be able to be honest and explain situations in full.

“One thing that makes working in Property Management really good is the trust that we are given as a team and as individuals to manage our own workloads and diaries.

“However, I also really like the fact that even though you have individual tasks and properties to look after, the team is really resilient and has a lot of spirit. What’s more, with team-based targets, you’ve got to be able pull together and work as one, which as a team we do really successfully!”

Walton Robinson provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

Property Management Manager, Gareth Thompson, said: “Property management is changing and developing all the time and there are always things to learn, which is why it’s so important to have a team who are so dedicated and hardworking.

“We give our Property Supervisors ownership of their own properties and portfolios, which allows them to build really productive and fulfilling relationships with a host of different people, from landlords to contractors.”

