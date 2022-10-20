Ghost Town Games’ chaotic cooking game expands with the free World Food Festival update, featuring 10 new levels, new chefs, new recipes, and more!

Wednesday, 12th October 2022 – Team17 and Ghost Town Games have today launched the World Food Festival update for chaotic cooking game Overcooked! All You Can Eat, available now on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The update welcomes an additional 10 new levels across three new themes (The Metro Mash, Baked Bazaar, and Pepper Plaza) where chefs will rustle up two brand new recipes – chicken bobotie and paneer curry – along with returning favourites with a twist to keep hungry customers at bay.

Two new chefs are taking to the kitchen as part of the update (the community requested fox chef and the globe chef with its alternative fish chef skin) together with a new gameplay mechanic that pastiches modern app-based food delivery services and causes service to grind to a halt until waiting take-away orders are completed and sent on their way.

Dinner is served!

A series of additional accessibility and assist options are also available with the free update, welcoming chefs of every ability into the Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchens. The new and improved assist mode is accessible at any point and offers up the ability to skip levels; increase order and level timers; increase recipe scores; toggle order times on/off; shorten player respawn times; make food harder to burn; turn off burning entirely; and several other options allowing players to customise their gameplay. Full details for content and changes for Overcooked! All You Can Eat in the World Food Festival Update can be found on the Team17 Website.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat Key Features:

Every mouthful : Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second (30fps on Nintendo Switch) in up to 4K resolution

: Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second (30fps on Nintendo Switch) in up to 4K resolution Exclusive new kitchens & cooks: New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat

New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat Cooking for all: Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before

Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before Multiple multiplayer courses: Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality!

To keep up to date with all the information on Overcooked! All You Can Eat please like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and join us on Discord.