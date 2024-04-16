A History of Dortmund Vs Atletico Madrid in The Champions League

The rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League has produced some thrilling matches over the years. The two teams have faced each other multiple times in the competition, with each match providing its own unique story and moments of drama. From last-minute goals to epic comebacks, Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid games have never failed to disappoint fans. Let’s take a closer look at the history of this exciting rivalry.

The first encounter between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League took place in the group stage of the 1996-1997 season. Both teams were looking to assert their dominance in European football, and the match did not disappoint. Atletico Madrid emerged as the victors with a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal from their star striker. The result set the tone for future encounters between the two sides, with both teams eager to prove themselves on the continental stage.

In the following years, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid would meet again in the Champions League, with each match providing its own share of drama and excitement. One of the most memorable encounters between the two teams came in the 2018-2019 season, when Dortmund staged a remarkable comeback against Atletico Madrid. Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Dortmund clawed their way back into the game with three second-half goals, including a stunning long-range strike from their talismanic forward. The victory was hailed as one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, and cemented Dortmund’s reputation as a team capable of overcoming the odds.