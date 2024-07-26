Is Moving to the Countryside for You?

The allure of rural living has seen a significant surge in the years after the COVID-19 pandemic. A study found that 46 percent of Brits would rather move to the countryside instead of an urban area or city.

Swapping the bustling city life for a quieter atmosphere and slower pace of living might sound like a dream, but is it really for you? Exactly how realistic is moving to the countryside?

Before you pack your bags, you need to carefully consider the potential benefits and challenges to determine whether it’s the right lifestyle change.

Lifestyle Changes to Expect

A move to the countryside undoubtedly brings a change of pace so you can expect quieter surroundings, cleaner air and a stronger sense of community. This can be incredibly refreshing and allows you to reconnect with nature and prioritise your well-being.

On the other, you should consider whether you can adapt to a less hectic lifestyle. You may have less access to amenities like shops, restaurants and entertainment options. Journeys to urban centres may require longer journeys and transport links are unlikely to be as well connected and in abundance.

This may impact your social life too, especially if you’re leaving your friends behind in the city.

Practical Considerations

While there are some gorgeous places in the countryside to relocate to, there are some practical considerations to weigh up. Making this move often necessitates car ownership due to limited public transport options.

Longer commutes and rural driving conditions are factors to consider when owning a car in the countryside, alongside comprehensive car insurance that may differ from urban policies. It’s important to review your coverage to ensure it’s suitable for increased mileage and potentially challenging country roads.

Broadband speeds and phone signal can also vary in remote areas which may impact remote working or online activities. It’s also never guaranteed that you’ll be close to local services such as healthcare and schools so do your research beforehand.

Community Integration

One of the most rewarding aspects of rural life is the strong sense of community. Country dwellers often enjoy closer relationships with neighbours and a greater sense of belonging, but this isn’t always a match for some people.

It can take time to integrate into a new community, especially if you’re used to the anonymity of city life. You also may not be used to people knowing so much about your comings and goings, as is so often the case with rural neighbourhoods.

If you are looking to make friendships with your neighbours, participating in local events, joining clubs or groups and getting involved in community initiatives can help you build connections and feel more settled.