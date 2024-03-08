A Look at the Field for Cheltenham Races’ National Hunt Chase

One of the big races that many people will closely watch this year at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival is the National Hunt Chase, which is scheduled to be held at 17:30 on Tuesday, 12 March.

Let’s dive straight in and take a closer look at the field to find out which horses are racing and which one will most likely come out on top.

How many horses are expected to race in the 2024 Cheltenham Festival National Hunt Chase?

A total of ten horses are expected to run in the 2024 Cheltenham Festival National Hunt Chase, including the odds-on favourite, Corbetts Cross, along with Embassy Gardens, Salvador Ziggy, Meetingofthewaters, Three Card Brag, Kilbeg King, Henry’s Friend, Apple Away, Mr Vango, and Bowtogreatness (the least favourite, also known as the outsider or longshot).

Where can I bet on the favourite, Corbetts Cross?

If you’re aged 18 or above, live in the United Kingdom, and want to place a real money wager on Corbetts Cross to win the National Hunt Chase, the most trusted sites you can turn to in 2024 are ones that are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Today’s best Cheltenham betting sites are known for having some of the iGaming industry’s most competitive sports betting odds, and they can be accessed from smartphones, tablets, desktop computers, and laptops.

What kind of odds are currently being offered for Corbetts Cross?

When you compare the latest odds from many of today’s most trusted UK online sports betting sites, you will find that Corbetts Cross is currently priced as the odds-on favourite to win the National Hunt Chase outright.

For example, if you were to have a flutter right now on this particular event, you would be looking at the following odds:

Horse name: Corbetts Cross (odds-on favourite to win the National Hunt Chase outright). Odds: 15/8 (fractional), 2.88 (decimal), American/moneyline (+188). Implied probability rate (IPR): 34.80%

Horse name: Embassy Gardens (second odds-on favourite to win). Odds: 2/1 (fractional), 3.00 (decimal), American/moneyline (+200). IPR: 32.30%

Horse name: Salvador Ziggy (third odds-on favourite to win). Odds: 4/1 (fractional), 5.00 (decimal), American/moneyline (+400). IPR: 20.00%

What about the other horses?

You also have Meetingofthewaters at around 7/1, Three Card Brag at 8/1, Kilbeg King at 9/1, Henry’s Friend at 14/1, and Apple Away at 16/1. If you don’t fancy any of these horses to win and would rather go for an outsider, you might be interested in Mr Vango (20/1) or Bowtogreatness (33/1).

The two favourites, Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens, are both trained by Willie Mullins. He will be the most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival and will be looking to secure his 100th festival win. All he needs to achieve this is six victories.

Corbetts Cross is a 7-year-old Chestnut Gelding owned by John P McManus, and Embassy Gardens is an 8-year-old Bay Gelding owned by Sean & Bernardine Mulryan.

Final thoughts

Don’t forget that the National Hunt Chase at this year’s Cheltenham Festival is one of the races on the opening day. It’s expected to take place at 17:30 on Tuesday, 12 March.

If you end up signing up to a trusted online bookmaker to place a wager on any of the National Hunt Chase or any other 2024 Cheltenham Festival Races (there will be 28 races altogether), always remember to set a reasonable budget before betting, and try to do as much research as possible into a race to give you a better chance of winning.

Also, try to remember that anything can happen in horse racing to upset the odds and that no bets, no matter how certain the odds may appear, are ever guaranteed to return a profit.