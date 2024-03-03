A Brief History of Manchester City Vs Manchester United in the Premier League

The rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United is one of the most intense and historic in English football. Both clubs are based in the city of Manchester in North West England, and their matches are eagerly anticipated by fans around the world. The rivalry dates back to the late 19th century, but in recent years, it has reached new heights in the Premier League.

Manchester United, known as the Red Devils, has been one of the most successful clubs in English football history. They have won a record 20 league titles, including 13 Premier League titles. Manchester City, on the other hand, has had a resurgence in recent years under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi United Group. They have won the Premier League four times since the start of the 2011-2012 season.

The rivalry between the two clubs reached new levels in the Premier League era, with both teams competing for the title on numerous occasions. In the 2011-2012 season, Manchester City famously won the title on the final day of the season, beating Queens Park Rangers in dramatic fashion. Their local rivals, Manchester United, finished second in the table, just behind City.