A new report reveals that data-driven companies are vital in driving UK economic growth

company financials. The platform is designed to help users make discoveries quickly and easily.

Its successful UK platform already comprises a database, of over 5.3 million UK companies and 350 real-time industrial classifications (RTICS). Researchers, policymakers, and investors use it to access real-time data on dynamic sectors and the companies operating within them. In addition to working with DSIT, The Data City works with global businesses, including Lloyds Banking Group and The Royal Academy of Engineering.

Alex Craven, CEO of The Data City, said: “By adding almost £85 billion in GVA through their total employment, DDCs are an increasingly vital part of the UK economy. Present in nearly all sectors of the economy and overlapping with AI and cyber security, the influence of DDCs as an emerging sector is evident and growing.

“DSIT’s study findings are highly relevant for formulating policies which aim to target data-driven companies, as they are more likely to be affected and adopt data policies. Although we’ve successfully identified the DDC landscape, their economic contribution, and which sectors of the UK economy are data-driven, more research will be required to understand further how much investment these companies contribute towards data.”