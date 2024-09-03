Breakfast briefing to help you maximise your business

A BREAKFAST briefing to help business owners maximise the value of their companies will incorporate a panel of top regional business leaders. David Cook, founder and Managing Partner of wealth management company Northern Spire, will host the free event, Maximise Your Business Value, at Ramside Hall Hotel on Friday, September 27, from 8.30am to 10.30am. David said: “This is the latest in our programme of events to support the local business community and give useful, practical advice to business leaders. We’ve already had a great deal of interest. Our last event was a sell-out, with more than 80 people attending, and we expect September’s event to be as popular.” The briefing will provide ideas and solutions to maximise business value – utilising the experience, expertise and knowledge of five business leaders. On the panel will be Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at Ryecroft Glenton; Nicki Clark OBE, Chief Executive at UMI; Thomas Stapley-Bunten, CEO at Grid Finder and Traxxion GG; Peter Neal, Founder at The Experience Bank Group, and Deborah Telfer, Managing Director at Northern Spire. Nicki said: “I’m very much looking forward to the briefing and hopefully passing on some advice and guidance. A couple of colleagues have attended similar events in the past – as have I – and enjoyed the experience. “A priority at UMI is helping others and being a business for good – we have B Corps status, for instance. So obviously I’m only too happy to help and share my experiences in growing a business, maximising value, and also other areas such as employee ownership, team building and how to access finance.” UMI is a business support and finance consultancy and Nicki has had a long and successful career in business. She has worked across numerous sectors and been involved with many different ways of doing business. She started out in banking, travelled the world selling soft drinks, and has set up a number of businesses and social enterprises. Nicki added: “One priority that I will be emphasising is the importance of having a fully engaged team. I don’t know that any business can be on top of their game without an engaged team – and that means more than just being happy at work. “One key to building a fully engaged team is creating an environment of openness and transparency – and this has to be natural, not forced.” David said: “We’re grateful to Nicki and our other wonderful panellists for taking the time and trouble to pass on their wisdom at our briefing event. We’re sure they’ll all provide plenty of valuable insights.” To sign up to the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/maximise-your-business-value-tickets-979997698497