A NORTH EAST shopping centre is hoping an event next week (5 March) will be a real page turner.

Sunderland’s the Bridges is helping children make the most of World Book Day on 5 March, by hosting a storytelling session with North East creatives Theatre Space.

The event is free to attend and will take place from 11am to 2pm at the new soft play area, while Waterstones will also be hosting a variety of events throughout the week.

Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges, believes the session will be a popular choice with little ones.

“Here at the Bridges we are strong believers that it’s best to get children engaged with reading from a very young age,” he said.

“We are big supporters of World Book Day and we hope families will be encouraged to pay us a visit and drop in to hear a story or two next week.

“The best way to encourage children to pick up a book is to make reading a really fun activity for them and I believe our session ticks all the boxes, both for avid readers and those who may need a little more of a push.”

