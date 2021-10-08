1979 Ford Escort RS2000 MK2, recommissioned to a remarkable standard

Prepared and supplied directly from Richard Hammond and his partners at ‘The Smallest Cog’

As part of the recommissioning, the car has had a new interior fitted by the renowned Aldridge Trimmers

CCA’s sister company, Silverstone Auctions, sold Hammond’s personal collection of cars and motorcycles which totalled £231,525 in their sale at The Classic – to support the new restoration business

There is now just over a week to go until The Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show Sale on Saturday 25th September at Stoneleigh Park, Hall 1.

Classic Car Auctions are delighted to be offering this 1979 Ford Escort RS2000 Mk2 after the success Richard had at their sister company’s most recent sale, The Classic at Silverstone.

The exceptional example is prepared and supplied directly from Richard Hammond and his partners at ‘The Smallest Cog’. The car was originally supplied to the UK, but then spent some time in the Isle of Man before forming part of a collection in the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this year, Richard and his team took the car to The London Classic Car Show before recommissioning.

Since, the example has been recommissioned and prepared for this sale and recently appeared at Hampton Court Concours D’Elegance where it received many positive comments. The Ford Escort has been recommissioned to a remarkable standard and is superbly presented in gleaming Midnight Blue – what a serious opportunity for any Rallye Sport collector.

Gary Dunne, CCA’s Sales Manager commented: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be offering a spectacular car from Richard Hammond. Not only have The Smallest Cog team transformed the car but it will feature as part of the all-important original docuseries airing on discovery+ UK later this year.”

The recommissioning work includes a new interior fitted by the renowned Aldridge Trimmers as well as new front suspension and front/rear brakes – further details can be found on CCA’s condition report. The car is sensibly guided at £35,000 – 40,000.

Classic Car Auctions will start their sale at 11am with viewing days available on Wednesday 22nd – Friday 24th September as well as on the morning of the sale.