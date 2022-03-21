This is a gift that shows how much you love your own mother and Mother Earth.

Climeworks uses direct air capture technology to remove carbon dioxide from the air. The carbon dioxide is then stored underground where it turns to stone through a natural process of mineralisation – making the removal completely permanent.

The gift of carbon dioxide removal is a unique and environmentally friendly gift – something you cannot get anywhere else. It is truly the world’s most sustainable gift because it goes beyond being eco-friendly.

This gift is solely powered by renewable energy, it raises climate awareness, it can be sent digitally across the world, and it contributes to reversing climate change, with every single kg of CO₂ removed.

You can buy this gift up the very last minute before Mother’s Day and it’s perfect for a mum who is tricky to buy for, plus it’s also a gift for the planet.

Climeworks offers three different levels of gift, so you can choose how much carbon dioxide you’d like removed in your mother’s name or how much you’d like to spend:

Explorer Gift – £22.50

Permanently remove 25 kg of CO 2 from the air

Discovery Gift – £40.50

Permanently remove 45 kg of CO 2 from the air

Expedition Gift £76.50

Permanently remove 85 kg of CO 2 from the air

How to spread sustainable love this Mother’s Day with Climeworks’ CO 2 removal:

2. Select gift – Pick from the options above or customise your own gift

3. Add your personal message and choose a gift card design

4. Send positivity – Schedule the email delivery of your gift on a preferred date and time

You will receive an email confirmation with a link to the gift PDF. Your recipient will also receive an email with the link to the gift PDF on the preferred send date and time. There are no strings attached; it is a one-time payment, without any automatic renewal.

Show your own mother and Mother Earth love by removing CO 2 from the air.

For more information see: https://climeworks.com/ecofriendly-gift

Some examples of the kg of CO2 generated by typical everyday activities:

Heating

30 kg CO2 is 36 hours of central heating in a home

Lighting

50 kg CO2 is 7 weeks energy of one single light bulb

Driving

100 kg CO2 is 250 miles / 400 km driving in a car

(source: https://clevercarbon.io/carbon-footprint-of-common-items/)

CLIMEWORKS

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. The Climeworks vision is to inspire 1 billion people to act now.

The direct air capture company returns the carbon dioxide it captures to earth where it remains permanently removed from the air for millions of years. The Climeworks direct air capture technology runs exclusively on clean energy, and the modular CO2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of various sizes. Alternatively, the air-captured carbon dioxide can be upcycled into carbon-neutral fuels, paving the way towards a climate-positive world.

Be climate positive. Act now! www.climeworks.com

