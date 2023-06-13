A unique collection of automotive unicorns on display with Carhuna

The Carhuna community will come together for the first time over the weekend of 22-23 April, as the Carhuna Pop-Up Museum displays over 50 of the rarest and most exciting cars. Taking place at an as-yet undisclosed location near London, the most exciting part is that the Museum is open to the public, free of charge, for a limited period. More details of this secret will be unveiled to those who sign up.

Ahead of the Pop-Up Museum, Carhuna is also proud to confirm the first details of some of the UK’s finest dealerships involved with the platform. These Endorsement Partners include DD Classics, Duncan Hamilton ROFGO, Fiskens, Girardo & Co., JZM, Octane Collection, Rockhurst, Simon Drabble Cars, Simon Furlonger Specialist Cars, Cottingham Blue Chip London, and DK Engineering. Further brands will be confirmed in the coming days as the Pop-Up Museum dates approach.

Each of the Endorsement Partners brings extensive experience of the automotive dealer landscape, industry-leading service levels, and access to some of the world’s most exclusive and desirable vehicles. This is highlighted by the selection of cars which will feature at the Carhuna Pop-Up Museum, as the Carhuna community comes together to showcase a spectacular selection curated from these partners and private automotive collections.

These dealers and several private collectors will display the eclectic collection of true poster cars, uniting the Carhuna community with one of the most valuable, free of charge automotive exhibits in the UK. Among the cars confirmed for the showcase are limited-edition Porches, including the Carrera GT, 918 Spyder, RS and GT variants of the iconic 911, and several rare Paint-To-Sample models; several classic models from Ferrari, including the F40; and, in the brand’s 60th year, Lamborghini will be honoured with a celebration of the V12 Diablo model, with GT, SV and VT models. Motorsport will also be represented with confirmation that no-less-than two Le Mans greats from McLaren and Aston Martin will also be displayed.

So, are you a Carhuna, and will you join us for this unique opportunity? Sign-up at https://carhuna.com/events.

The Carhuna community continues to build across the social channels ahead of its official launch later this spring. It will evolve and grow with its audience, and further exciting, ambitious plans for the journey ahead will be announced soon. Check out carhuna.com to register interest and keep up to date with all the latest information.

