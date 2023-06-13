North East Connected

Hyundai Motor UK announces all-new KONA range ICE and Hybrid range pricing and specification

Jun 13, 2023 , ,
  • Prices starting from £25,725.
  • Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trim levels
  • 1.6 Hybrid, 1.0 and 1.6 turbocharged powertrains available
  • Increased dimensions optimise cabin and boot space
  • Best in class residual values

Leatherhead, April 14th – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the all-new KONA range.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each. Details of the EV range will be announced separately.

Compared to the previous generation KONA, the new model has unique proportions with increased dimensions. Based on the EV variant, its length is now 4,350 mm, 145 mm longer than the previous generation launched in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, which is 60 mm longer. Its width is 1,825 mm, which is 25 mm wider, and the height is 20 mm taller at 1,575 mm.

With its rugged, dynamic design and upscaled dimensions, the all-new KONA retains its iconic character, supporting active lifestyles for customers of all ages and generations, while offering new technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected, and comfortable experience. Among the upgrades are dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, full Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) which will also be able to support future Feature on Demand applications. Fitted as standard across the all-new KONA range is a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of a 12.3” screen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points.

All-new KONA is also available with a Digital Key, which can use a compatible device to lock, unlock and start the vehicle. Digital Key uses near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and ultra-wide band (UWB) protocols on smartphones or smart watches (Android and iOS), which assures a high level of security.

The all-new KONA hits the ground running with Hyundai’s SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and safety systems. All KONA trim levels include a suite of safety systems including Downhill Brake Control, Driver Attention Warning, eCall, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning functions, Hill-start Assist Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Optional trim levels also see the additions of Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor.

The all-new KONA range is available in 4 trim levels, with customers able to select either the Advance or Ultimate which offer a stylish and clean design mixed with a comprehensive specification, or N Line and N Line S that add a sporting design influenced by Hyundai’s N models and combine it with the similar high level of standard equipment.

The all-new KONA’s Advance trim level is priced from £25,725 for the Advance 1.0T 120PS 6 speed manual transmission. The Advance offers 17” alloy wheels (18” on hybrid models), body coloured door mirrors and door handles, rear spoiler, roof rails and front and rear skid plates. Interior features include height adjustment for both front seats, dual zone climate control, automatic rear-view dimming mirror, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, cruise control (smart cruise control with stop and go function on hybrid and DCT models), electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera and guidance system and keyless entry with start/stop button. The Advance trim includes a high level of technology, with a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of dual curved 12.3” screens, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points. The Advance trim is also available with a 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, or a 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission.

The Ultimate trim starts from £29,925 for the Ultimate 1.0T 120PS 6 speed manual transmission. The Ultimate combines the dynamic design of KONA Advance and adds further technical and luxurious features such as the full width horizon centre daytime running light with full projection LED headlamps, black leather seats with a no cost grey leather option, opening sunroof and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer. The Ultimate trim offers the full suite of safety systems as found in the Advance and in addition adds Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Optional powertrains for the Ultimate include the 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, 1.6 turbocharged 198PS engine with 6 speed manual transmission or 7 speed dual clutch transmission and the 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Equipment options for the Ultimate include Digital Key (compatible device required and manual transmission only), Lux Pack with Digital Key (compatible device required), Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) and Lux Pack with Digital Key (compatible device required), Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only).

Customers looking for a more sporting aesthetic to the all-new KONA can select the N Line trim, with prices starting from £27,525 for the N Line 120PS 6 speed manual transmission. The N Line boasts several bespoke styling features compared with the Advance and Ultimate, with a dedicated front and rear bumper design, side skirts, 18” alloy wheels, twin exhaust tips, black gloss door mirrors, body coloured wheel arch inserts and an optional black roof. Interior changes include aluminium pedals, N Line cloth interior with heated front and rear seats. In addition to bespoke styling, the N Line trim also introduces additional equipment including interior ambient lighting, power tailgate, heated steering wheel and  wireless charging pad for compatible devices. The N Line can also be optioned with a 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, or a 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission.

Customers wishing to optimise the sporty N Line trim even further can choose the N Line S, which starts from £29,925, the N Line S 1.0T 120PS 6 speed manual transmission builds on the N Line with additional equipment including N Line Alcantara & leather trimmed seats that are both heated and ventilated, with electrical adjustability, three zone air conditioning and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer. External enhancements for the N Line S feature the signature full width horizon centre daytime running light and full projection LED headlamps. As well as styling and equipment, N Line S also offers additional safety equipment, with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Options for the N Line S include the powertrain options of 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, and the 1.6 turbocharged 198PS engine with 6 speed manual transmission or 7 speed dual clutch transmission and the 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Further option packs include the Lux Pack with Electric Sunroof & Digital Key* (Manual Transmission only), Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) and Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only).

Customers will also be able to select from a wide pallet of exterior colours and interior trims dependant on trim level and powertrain type:

Body Colour

KONA
ICE models

KONA
HEV models

N Line / N Line S
ICE models

N Line / N Line S
HEV models

Mirage Green (solid)

Atlas White (solid)

Abyss Black (pearl)

Denim Blue (pearl)

Meta Blue (pearl)

Ecotronic Grey (pearl)

Serenity White (pearl)

Soultronic Orange (pearl)

Ultimate Red (metallic)

Cyber Grey (metallic)

Shimmering Silver (metallic)

Amazon Grey (metallic)

 

Interior Colours

Colour

Seat material

Trim

Exclusions

Black cloth

Black

Cloth

Advance

  

N Line cloth

Black + Red detail

Cloth

N Line

  

N Line Alcantara & leather

Black + Red detail

Alcantara/Leather

N Line S

  

Black Leather monotone

Black

Leather

Ultimate

  

Grey Leather two tone

Grey / Black

Leather

Ultimate

  

Sage Green Leather

Green / Black

Leather

Ultimate

Ultimate Red, Soultronic Orange and Meta Blue

All-new KONA not only offers customers a considerable uplift of size, style and specification over the previous generation model but will also see significant value improvements, with strong residual values throughout the range, with Ultimate, N Line and N Line S hybrids achieving best in class residual figures amongst their competitor set.

Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai Motor UK said “Since its launch in late 2017, the KONA range has sold over 65,000 vehicles across the powertrain line up and has become a key model in our range. Whilst we are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the all-new KONA Electric later this year, we also expect a significant demand for the ICE and Hybrid line up, particularly in N Line and N Line S trim levels. The all-new KONA range will offer customers an enticing choice of powertrain, equipment and styling combined with the reassurance of strong future values”.

Details of the all-new KONA Electric range will be released early this summer.

Editor’s note – CO2 data is still awaiting final confirmation. RRP’s may change subject to any change in emissions and VED classification. Please contact HMUK PR for any further clarification if required.

Pricing1 – all emissions data is indicative as final WLTP figures are still to be confirmed

Description

CO2 Emissions (WLTP)1

Insurance Group
(1-50)

VED Band

VED Cost

Recommended On The Road Price1

P11D Value

BIK Tax %

ICE models

        

Advance 1.0T 120PS 6MT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£25,725

£25,415

TBC

Advance 1.0T 120PS 7DCT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£27,525

£27,215

TBC

N Line 1.0T 120PS 6MT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£27,525

£27,215

TBC

N Line 1.0T 120PS 7DCT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£29,325

£29,015

TBC

N Line S 1.0T 120PS 6MT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£29,925

£29,615

TBC

N Line S 1.0T 120PS 7DCT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£31,725

£31,415

TBC

N Line S 1.6T 198PS 6MT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£31,725

£31,415

TBC

N Line S 1.6T 198PS 7DCT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£33,525

£33,215

TBC

Ultimate 1.0T 120PS 6MT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£29,925

£29,615

TBC

Ultimate 1.0T 120PS 7DCT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£31,725

£31,415

TBC

Ultimate 1.6T 198PS 6MT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£31,725

£31,415

TBC

Ultimate 1.6T DCT

131-150

TBC

H

255

£33,525

£33,215

TBC

 Hybrid models

Advance 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT

101-110

TBC

F

175

£30,025

£29,795

TBC

N Line 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT

101-111

TBC

F

175

£31,825

£31,595

TBC

N Line S 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT

101-113

TBC

F

175

£34,225

£33,995

TBC

Ultimate 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT

101-117

TBC

F

175

£34,225

£33,995

TBC

Optional Extras

Variant

Retail Price

Special Solid Paint (Atlas White)

All

£300

Metallic / Pearl / Special Paint

All

£585

Two Tone Roof

N Line / N Line S

£500

Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof & Digital Key* (Manual Transmission only)

N Line S

£800

Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only)

N Line S

£1,200

Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only)

N Line S

£1,700

Option: Digital Key (Manual Transmission only)

Ultimate

£300

Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only)

Ultimate

£700

Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only)

Ultimate

£1,200

*Digital Key – Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20,S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE and later. Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip.
*Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XR, XS/Max, 11/Pro/Max, 12 Mini/12/Pro/Max and later. Apple Watch series 5 and later.
iOS 13.6 and later, Watch OS 6.2.8 and later
1 – CO2 data still TBC. Final RRP’s may increase subject to confirmation.

Specification

All-new KONA

Advance

N Line

N Line S

Ultimate

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

1.0T 120PS 6MT

1.0T 120PS 7DCT

1.6T 198PS 6MT

1.6T 198PS 7DCT

1.6 Hybrid 141PS 7DCT

EXTERIOR

17″ Alloy Wheels

18″ Alloy Wheels

● (Hybrid)

Door Mirrors – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors – Gloss Black

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

N Line Exterior Design Pack – Front and Rear Bumpers, Side Skirts, Alloy Wheels, Twin Tip Exhaust and Badges

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Roof Rails

Skid Plate Front & Rear – Silver

Wheel Arch Inserts – Painted Black

Wheel Arch Inserts – Body Coloured

INTERIOR STYLING

Aluminium Pedals

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob (MT)

SEATING

Adjustable Head Restraints

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Front Passenger Seat Height Adjustments (Manual)

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats – Ventilated

Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear)

Rear Occupant Alert

Rear Seats – Heated

Rear Seats – Split Folding (40/20/40)

Seat Trim – Cloth

Seat Trim – N Line Cloth

Seat Trim – N Line Alcantara & Leather

Seat Trim – Black Leather (Seat Facings Only)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Air Conditioning – Climate Control Dual Zone

Air Conditioning – Climate Control Three Zone

Ambient Lighting – Interior

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Horizon Centre DRL – LED

Headlights – Full MFR LED

Headlights – Full Projection LED

Indicator Lights Door Mirror LED

Interior Light – Front LED

Interior Light – Centre LED

Interior Light – Luggage Compartment LED

Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate

Rear Lights Upper and Lower – LED

Solar Glass – Front Door Glass and Windscreen

Sunroof – Electric Opening Glass

Tinted Glass – Front and Rear Windows

Windscreen Auto Defog Function

CONVENIENCE

12V Power Outlet – Front

Cruise Control – Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go Function (DCT and Hybrid only)

Cruise Control – Manual Type (Manual transmission only)

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Electric Windows – Front with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control

Electric Windows – Rear

Front Seat – Back Pockets

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Net

Luggage Shelf

Parking Brake – Electric

Parking Sensors – Front and Rear

Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System

Shift by Wire (SBW) – DCT and Hybrid only)

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Temporary Mobility Kit

Trailer Wiring Package

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

BOSE Premium Sound System with 7 Speakers and Subwoofer

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with 12.3″ LCD Display

Feature on Demand – Enabled

Navigation Infotainment – 12.3″ Touchscreen with Bluelink, LIVE services and MapCare

Radio – Digital DAB

Smartphone Integration – Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Speakers – Front, Rear and Tweeters

Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls

USB C – Front x2

USB C – Rear x2

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags

Immobilizer

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5) – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Parking Distance Warning – Side

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

Special Solid Paint (Atlas White)

Metallic / Pearl Paint

Two Tone Roof

Option Pack: Electric Sunroof & Digital Key* (Manual Transmission only)

Option Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only)

Option Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only)

Option: Digital Key (Manual Transmission only)

Option Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only)

Option Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only)

WARRANTY

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

Subscriptions

Bluelink Connected Car Services: 3 Years

†Feature on Demand – Enabled for future FoD features
*Digital Key – Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20,S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE and later. Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip.
*Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XR, XS/Max, 11/Pro/Max, 12 Mini/12/Pro/Max and later. Apple Watch series 5 and later.
iOS 13.6 and later, Watch OS 6.2.8 and later

Technical – final emissions and WLTP figures are still to be confirmed

Description

1.0T 120PS 6MT

1.0T 120PS 7DCT

1.6T 198PS 6MT

1.6T 198PS 7DCT

ENGINE

 

 

 

 

Euro Status

EURO 6d

EURO 6d

Type

3 Cylinder DOHC

4 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

12

16

Displacement (cc)

998

1598

Bore & Stroke (mm)

71 x 84

75.6 x 89

Compression Ratio

10.5 : 1

10 : 1

Max Power (PS/kW)

120 / 88.3 @ 6000 rpm

198 / 145.6 @ 6000 rpm

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

172 / 126.9 @
1500 – 4000 rpm

200 / 147.5 @ 2000 – 3500 rpm

265 / 195.5 @
1600 – 4500 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

11.8

11.7

8.7

7.8

Top Speed (mph)

112

112

130

130

SUSPENSION

 

 

 

 

Front

MacPherson Strut Type

Rear

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA)

STEERING

 

 

 

 

System

Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS)

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.5

Turning Circle (metres)

10.6

BRAKE

 

 

 

 

System

Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD

Front

Ventilated Disc

Rear

Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

 

 

 

 

Overall Length (mm)

4350 (4385 N Line)

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1825

Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors)

TBC

Wheelbase (mm)

2660

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

 

 

 

 

Kerb Weight (kg)

1295-1435

1320-1445

1330-1460

1360-1490

Payload (kg)

425-565

410-535

425-555

425-555

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1860

1855

1885

1915

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1200

1200

1300

1300

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

80

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3060

3055

3185

3215

Noseweight (kg)

80

Max Roof Weight (kg)

100

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

47

Advance

 

 

 

 

Front Tyre

215/60 R17

Rear Tyre

215/60 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

N Line

 

 

 

 

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

N Line S

 

 

 

 

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Ultimate

 

 

 

 

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC


Technical – Hybrid

Description

1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT

ENGINE

  

Euro Status

EURO 6d

Type

4 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

16

Displacement (cc)

1580

Bore & Stroke (mm)

72 x 97

Compression Ratio

13 : 1

Max Power (PS/kW)

105 / 77.2 @ 5700 rpm

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

144 / 106.4 @ 4000 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

11.2

Top Speed (mph)

96 (Eco mode) / 103 (Sport mode)

ELECTRIC MOTOR

  

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)

43.5 / 32.0

Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

170 / 125.4

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

  

Battery Type

Lithium-ion Polymer

Battery Power (kW)

42

Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)

1.56

Voltage

240

HYBRID SYSTEM

  

Max Hybrid System Power Output (PS/kW)

141 / 103.7 @ 5700 rpm

Max Hybrid System Torque Output (Nm/lbs ft)

265 / 195.5 @ 4000 rpm

SUSPENSION

  

Front

MacPherson Strut Type

Rear

Multi Link Type

STEERING

  

System

Motor Driven Power Steering (C-MDPS)

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.5

Turning Circle (metres)

10.6

BRAKE

  

System

Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD

Front

Ventilated Disc

Rear

Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

  

Overall Length (mm)

4350 (4385 N Line)

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1825

Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors)

TBC

Wheelbase (mm)

2660

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

  

Kerb Weight (kg)

1410-1525

Payload (kg)

425-540

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1950

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1300

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

80

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3250

Noseweight (kg)

80

Max Roof Weight (kg)

100

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

38

Advance

  

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

N Line

  

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

N Line S

  

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

Ultimate

  

Front Tyre

215/55 R18

Rear Tyre

215/55 R18

Front Wheel

7.0J x 17

Real Wheel

7.0J x 17

Front Track

1591

Rear Track

1600

Overall Height (mm)

1585

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

466

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1300

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC
By admin

