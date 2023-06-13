Hyundai Motor UK announces all-new KONA range ICE and Hybrid range pricing and specification

Prices starting from £25,725.

Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trim levels

1.6 Hybrid, 1.0 and 1.6 turbocharged powertrains available

Increased dimensions optimise cabin and boot space

Best in class residual values

Leatherhead, April 14th – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the all-new KONA range.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each. Details of the EV range will be announced separately.

Compared to the previous generation KONA, the new model has unique proportions with increased dimensions. Based on the EV variant, its length is now 4,350 mm, 145 mm longer than the previous generation launched in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, which is 60 mm longer. Its width is 1,825 mm, which is 25 mm wider, and the height is 20 mm taller at 1,575 mm.

With its rugged, dynamic design and upscaled dimensions, the all-new KONA retains its iconic character, supporting active lifestyles for customers of all ages and generations, while offering new technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected, and comfortable experience. Among the upgrades are dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, full Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) which will also be able to support future Feature on Demand applications. Fitted as standard across the all-new KONA range is a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of a 12.3” screen, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points.

All-new KONA is also available with a Digital Key, which can use a compatible device to lock, unlock and start the vehicle. Digital Key uses near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and ultra-wide band (UWB) protocols on smartphones or smart watches (Android and iOS), which assures a high level of security.

The all-new KONA hits the ground running with Hyundai’s SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and safety systems. All KONA trim levels include a suite of safety systems including Downhill Brake Control, Driver Attention Warning, eCall, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning functions, Hill-start Assist Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Optional trim levels also see the additions of Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor.

The all-new KONA range is available in 4 trim levels, with customers able to select either the Advance or Ultimate which offer a stylish and clean design mixed with a comprehensive specification, or N Line and N Line S that add a sporting design influenced by Hyundai’s N models and combine it with the similar high level of standard equipment.

The all-new KONA’s Advance trim level is priced from £25,725 for the Advance 1.0T 120PS 6 speed manual transmission. The Advance offers 17” alloy wheels (18” on hybrid models), body coloured door mirrors and door handles, rear spoiler, roof rails and front and rear skid plates. Interior features include height adjustment for both front seats, dual zone climate control, automatic rear-view dimming mirror, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, cruise control (smart cruise control with stop and go function on hybrid and DCT models), electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera and guidance system and keyless entry with start/stop button. The Advance trim includes a high level of technology, with a standard navigation and infotainment system comprising of dual curved 12.3” screens, Bluetooth, DAB radio, LIVE services, MapCare, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, steering wheel controls and front and rear USB C charging points. The Advance trim is also available with a 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, or a 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission.

The Ultimate trim starts from £29,925 for the Ultimate 1.0T 120PS 6 speed manual transmission. The Ultimate combines the dynamic design of KONA Advance and adds further technical and luxurious features such as the full width horizon centre daytime running light with full projection LED headlamps, black leather seats with a no cost grey leather option, opening sunroof and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer. The Ultimate trim offers the full suite of safety systems as found in the Advance and in addition adds Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Optional powertrains for the Ultimate include the 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, 1.6 turbocharged 198PS engine with 6 speed manual transmission or 7 speed dual clutch transmission and the 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Equipment options for the Ultimate include Digital Key (compatible device required and manual transmission only), Lux Pack with Digital Key (compatible device required), Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) and Lux Pack with Digital Key (compatible device required), Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only).

Customers looking for a more sporting aesthetic to the all-new KONA can select the N Line trim, with prices starting from £27,525 for the N Line 120PS 6 speed manual transmission. The N Line boasts several bespoke styling features compared with the Advance and Ultimate, with a dedicated front and rear bumper design, side skirts, 18” alloy wheels, twin exhaust tips, black gloss door mirrors, body coloured wheel arch inserts and an optional black roof. Interior changes include aluminium pedals, N Line cloth interior with heated front and rear seats. In addition to bespoke styling, the N Line trim also introduces additional equipment including interior ambient lighting, power tailgate, heated steering wheel and wireless charging pad for compatible devices. The N Line can also be optioned with a 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, or a 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission.

Customers wishing to optimise the sporty N Line trim even further can choose the N Line S, which starts from £29,925, the N Line S 1.0T 120PS 6 speed manual transmission builds on the N Line with additional equipment including N Line Alcantara & leather trimmed seats that are both heated and ventilated, with electrical adjustability, three zone air conditioning and BOSE premium sound system with 7 speakers and subwoofer. External enhancements for the N Line S feature the signature full width horizon centre daytime running light and full projection LED headlamps. As well as styling and equipment, N Line S also offers additional safety equipment, with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (side function), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (reverse function), Safe Exit Warning and Surround View Monitor. Options for the N Line S include the powertrain options of 1.0 120PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission, and the 1.6 turbocharged 198PS engine with 6 speed manual transmission or 7 speed dual clutch transmission and the 1.6 hybrid 141PS 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Further option packs include the Lux Pack with Electric Sunroof & Digital Key* (Manual Transmission only), Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) and Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only).

Customers will also be able to select from a wide pallet of exterior colours and interior trims dependant on trim level and powertrain type:

Body Colour KONA

ICE models KONA

HEV models N Line / N Line S

ICE models N Line / N Line S

HEV models Mirage Green (solid) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Atlas White (solid) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Abyss Black (pearl) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Denim Blue (pearl) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Meta Blue (pearl) ✓ ✓ – – Ecotronic Grey (pearl) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Serenity White (pearl) ✓ – ✓ – Soultronic Orange (pearl) – ✓ – – Ultimate Red (metallic) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Cyber Grey (metallic) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Shimmering Silver (metallic) ✓ – ✓ – Amazon Grey (metallic) ✓ – – –

Interior Colours Colour Seat material Trim Exclusions Black cloth Black Cloth Advance N Line cloth Black + Red detail Cloth N Line N Line Alcantara & leather Black + Red detail Alcantara/Leather N Line S Black Leather monotone Black Leather Ultimate Grey Leather two tone Grey / Black Leather Ultimate Sage Green Leather Green / Black Leather Ultimate Ultimate Red, Soultronic Orange and Meta Blue

All-new KONA not only offers customers a considerable uplift of size, style and specification over the previous generation model but will also see significant value improvements, with strong residual values throughout the range, with Ultimate, N Line and N Line S hybrids achieving best in class residual figures amongst their competitor set.

Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai Motor UK said “Since its launch in late 2017, the KONA range has sold over 65,000 vehicles across the powertrain line up and has become a key model in our range. Whilst we are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the all-new KONA Electric later this year, we also expect a significant demand for the ICE and Hybrid line up, particularly in N Line and N Line S trim levels. The all-new KONA range will offer customers an enticing choice of powertrain, equipment and styling combined with the reassurance of strong future values”.

Details of the all-new KONA Electric range will be released early this summer.

Editor’s note – CO 2 data is still awaiting final confirmation. RRP’s may change subject to any change in emissions and VED classification. Please contact HMUK PR for any further clarification if required.

Pricing1 – all emissions data is indicative as final WLTP figures are still to be confirmed

Description CO 2 Emissions (WLTP)1 Insurance Group

(1-50) VED Band VED Cost Recommended On The Road Price1 P11D Value BIK Tax % ICE models Advance 1.0T 120PS 6MT 131-150 TBC H 255 £25,725 £25,415 TBC Advance 1.0T 120PS 7DCT 131-150 TBC H 255 £27,525 £27,215 TBC N Line 1.0T 120PS 6MT 131-150 TBC H 255 £27,525 £27,215 TBC N Line 1.0T 120PS 7DCT 131-150 TBC H 255 £29,325 £29,015 TBC N Line S 1.0T 120PS 6MT 131-150 TBC H 255 £29,925 £29,615 TBC N Line S 1.0T 120PS 7DCT 131-150 TBC H 255 £31,725 £31,415 TBC N Line S 1.6T 198PS 6MT 131-150 TBC H 255 £31,725 £31,415 TBC N Line S 1.6T 198PS 7DCT 131-150 TBC H 255 £33,525 £33,215 TBC Ultimate 1.0T 120PS 6MT 131-150 TBC H 255 £29,925 £29,615 TBC Ultimate 1.0T 120PS 7DCT 131-150 TBC H 255 £31,725 £31,415 TBC Ultimate 1.6T 198PS 6MT 131-150 TBC H 255 £31,725 £31,415 TBC Ultimate 1.6T DCT 131-150 TBC H 255 £33,525 £33,215 TBC Hybrid models Advance 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT 101-110 TBC F 175 £30,025 £29,795 TBC N Line 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT 101-111 TBC F 175 £31,825 £31,595 TBC N Line S 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT 101-113 TBC F 175 £34,225 £33,995 TBC Ultimate 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 6DCT 101-117 TBC F 175 £34,225 £33,995 TBC Optional Extras Variant Retail Price Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) All £300 Metallic / Pearl / Special Paint All £585 Two Tone Roof N Line / N Line S £500 Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof & Digital Key* (Manual Transmission only) N Line S £800 Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) N Line S £1,200 Lux Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only) N Line S £1,700 Option: Digital Key (Manual Transmission only) Ultimate £300 Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) Ultimate £700 Lux Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only) Ultimate £1,200

*Digital Key – Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20,S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE and later. Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip.

*Digital Key – Compatible with Apple iPhone XR, XS/Max, 11/Pro/Max, 12 Mini/12/Pro/Max and later. Apple Watch series 5 and later.

iOS 13.6 and later, Watch OS 6.2.8 and later

1 – CO 2 data still TBC. Final RRP’s may increase subject to confirmation.



Specification

All-new KONA Advance N Line N Line S Ultimate ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0T 120PS 6MT ● ● ● ● 1.0T 120PS 7DCT ● ● ● ● 1.6T 198PS 6MT – – ● ● 1.6T 198PS 7DCT – – ● ● 1.6 Hybrid 141PS 7DCT ● ● ● ● EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels ● – – – 18″ Alloy Wheels ● (Hybrid) ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● – – ● Door Mirrors – Gloss Black – ● ● – Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● ● N Line Exterior Design Pack – Front and Rear Bumpers, Side Skirts, Alloy Wheels, Twin Tip Exhaust and Badges – ● ● – Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● ● Skid Plate Front & Rear – Silver ● – – ● Wheel Arch Inserts – Painted Black ● – – ● Wheel Arch Inserts – Body Coloured – ● ● – INTERIOR STYLING Aluminium Pedals – ● ● – Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob (MT) ● ● ● ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support ● ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● ● Front Passenger Seat Height Adjustments (Manual) ● ● – – Front Seats – Heated – ● ● ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● ● Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear) ● ● ● ● Rear Occupant Alert ● ● ● ● Rear Seats – Heated – ● ● ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (40/20/40) – ● ● ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● – – – Seat Trim – N Line Cloth – ● – – Seat Trim – N Line Alcantara & Leather – – ● – Seat Trim – Black Leather (Seat Facings Only) – – – ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control Dual Zone ● ● – – Air Conditioning – Climate Control Three Zone – – ● ● Ambient Lighting – Interior – ● ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror ● ● ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● ● Horizon Centre DRL – LED – – ● ● Headlights – Full MFR LED ● ● – – Headlights – Full Projection LED – – ● ● Indicator Lights Door Mirror LED ● ● ● ● Interior Light – Front LED ● ● ● ● Interior Light – Centre LED ● ● ● ● Interior Light – Luggage Compartment LED ● ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate – ● ● ● Rear Lights Upper and Lower – LED ● ● ● ● Solar Glass – Front Door Glass and Windscreen – ● ● ● Sunroof – Electric Opening Glass – – – ● Tinted Glass – Front and Rear Windows ● ● ● ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet – Front ● ● ● ● Cruise Control – Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go Function (DCT and Hybrid only) ● ● ● ● Cruise Control – Manual Type (Manual transmission only) ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control ● ● ● ● Electric Windows – Rear ● ● ● ● Front Seat – Back Pockets ● ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● ● Luggage Net – – ● ● Luggage Shelf ● ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric ● ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear ● ● ● ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● ● Shift by Wire (SBW) – DCT and Hybrid only) ● ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Start/Stop Button ● ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ● ● ● ● Temporary Mobility Kit ● ● ● ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● ● BOSE Premium Sound System with 7 Speakers and Subwoofer – – ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with 12.3″ LCD Display ● ● ● ● Feature on Demand – Enabled† ● ● ● ● Navigation Infotainment – 12.3″ Touchscreen with Bluelink, LIVE services and MapCare ● ● ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● ● ● ● Smartphone Integration – Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ ● ● ● ● Speakers – Front, Rear and Tweeters ● ● – – Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● ● ● ● USB C – Front x2 ● ● ● ● USB C – Rear x2 ● ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad – ● ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags ● ● ● ● Immobilizer ● ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) – – ● ● Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) – – – – Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● ● Downhill Brake Control (DBC) ● ● ● ● Driver Attention Warning (DAW) ● ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5) – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle and Junction Turning ● ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● ● Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) ● ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ● ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ● ● ● ● Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) ● ● ● ● Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) – – ● ● Parking Distance Warning – Side – – ● ● Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R) – – ● ● Safe Exit Warning (SEW) – – ● ● Surround View Monitor (SVM) – – ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) □ □ □ □ Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ □ Two Tone Roof – □ □ – Option Pack: Electric Sunroof & Digital Key* (Manual Transmission only) – – □ – Option Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) – – □ – Option Pack: Electric Sunroof, Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only) – – □ – Option: Digital Key (Manual Transmission only) – – – □ Option Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats (1.0T / 1.6T DCT only) – – – □ Option Pack: Digital Key*, Memory Driver’s Seat, Premium Relaxation Front Seats and Remote Smart Park Assist (Hybrid only) – – – □ WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ● ● Subscriptions Bluelink Connected Car Services: 3 Years ● ● ● ●

†Feature on Demand – Enabled for future FoD features

