A weekend of fangtastic frights at The Broadway

From the 29 – 30 October, The Broadway in Bradford will be hosting a weekend of spooktacular celebrations as the venue is taken over by witches and wizards to celebrate the holiday.

Halloween activities will take place between 11am and 5pm, during which shoppers will be able to try flying on broomsticks, spell making and potion concocting with a bewitching duo. The Centre will also host spooky games for visitors to find out their wizarding name, practice spellbinding tongue twisters and much more.

Shoppers will also be able to take part in The Broadway’s spooky trail throughout the half term holiday and help the wicked witch hunt for her spells. The trail will take place hourly between 11am-5pm between Monday-Sunday and all activities are free to access outside of Superdry and M&S.

The Broadway has more than 80 retail stores and over 20 eateries, plus an eight-screen boutique cinema.

To find out more about activity at The Broadway, please visit:

https://broadwaybradford.com/events/fangtastic-frights/