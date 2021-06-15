A SUNDERLAND accountancy firm hopes fundraising won’t be taxing as it prepares to run the Sunderland 10k for North East charity If U Care Share.

Team members from chartered accountants TTR Barnes are running to raise money for the suicide prevention charity.

The charity works to prevent and support families bereaved by suicide. Its lifesaving work includes workshops for young people to help improve emotional and mental health and support services to help people who have lost loved ones to suicide.

The North East has the highest suicide rate in the UK.

It’s a cause close to TTR Barnes’ hearts as it was co-founded by Dean Smith, the founder of the accountancy firm’s sister company, Key Wealth Management.

Together with other family members, Dean and his wife Shirley started the charity following the suicide of son Daniel, aged just 19. Since its launch in 2011 If U Care Share has supported more than 35,000 young people to improve their mental and emotional help.

Runner and TTR accountant Paul Guthrie said: “Lockdown has had such a huge impact on many people’s mental health, so the work If U Care Share is doing has become more important than ever.

“We’re hoping that by running the 10k we’ll not only raise much-needed money – but also awareness for this important cause.”

Established for more than 80 years, TTR Barnes is one of the largest accountancy firms in Tyne and Wear.