Adventure further with the all-new Torres Hybrid (HEV)

KGM announce the launch of the all-new KGM Torres Hybrid, available in showrooms from today

The superior Dual Tech Hybrid system maximises efficiency and performance, developed in collaboration with BYD

Combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with in-series dual motors

Dual-motor transmission supports nine different driving modes, including EV mode, HEV mode (series-parallel), and engine drive mode, delivering a smooth, versatile, and quiet performance

Best-in-class practicality with up to 1,662 litres of cargo space

Premium features include advanced convenience, safety, and driver-assistance systems

Expands the Torres family, joining the petrol Torres and all-electric Torres EVX

Available exclusively in the high-specification K40 trim

Priced at £35,995, with KGM’s 5-year / 100,000-mile warranty[i]

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is proud to introduce the all-new Torres Hybrid, a landmark addition to the brand’s award-winning SUV line-up. Completing the Torres family alongside the petrol and electric models, it combines authentic SUV styling with advanced hybrid technology for you to go further, live freer, and explore without limits.

Developed in collaboration with BYD, a global leader in eco-friendly vehicles, the Dual Tech Hybrid System is a full hybrid that maximises the efficiency and advantages of both electric and internal combustion engines. The system combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (149.6PS, 220Nm) with in-series dual motors (176.8PS, 300Nm) for a total output of 177hp through a 6-speed automatic e-DHT transmission, which significantly improves real-world fuel economy. This hybrid-specific dual-motor transmission also supports nine different driving modes, including EV mode, HEV mode (series-parallel), and engine drive mode to deliver smooth, versatile, and quiet performance.

Kevin Griffin, Managing Director of KGM Motors UK, said: “The Torres Hybrid is the brand’s first hybrid vehicle and has been developed to meet customer demand for greater efficiency without compromise. It combines the economic benefits of hybrid technology with the practicality and strength expected of the award-winning SUVs in our range. This model marks the beginning of KGM’s continued expansion into eco-friendly vehicles, supported by new products and advanced powertrain options in the near future.”

In the city, the Torres Hybrid runs in EV mode up to 95% of the time for smooth and silent performance. On the motorway, the system blends engine and motor power for confident acceleration and efficiency, with all-electric driving possible up to 62mph, supported by a three-level regenerative braking system with smart traffic-adaptive control.

Rooted in the brand’s rugged heritage, the design projects strength and confidence with bold proportions, muscular lines, and a wide stance. At the front, a vertical grille, integrated skid-plate bumper, and distinctive LED headlights with big dipper-inspired DRLs give it an unmistakable identity. Cultural details such as Li-pattern brake lights and a side-mounted tailgate latch underscore its authentic Korean SUV character. From the side, straight character lines and angular wheel arches create a robust profile, complemented by 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while at the rear, a hexagonal design inspired by classic spare wheel covers reinforces its tough nature.

Inside, the “slim and wide” design philosophy delivers a spacious, ergonomic cabin. A panoramic widescreen display integrates a 12.3-inch digital cluster with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, supported by KGM’s Athena 2.0 UX platform for seamless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, TomTom Navigation, and Bluetooth. Heated and ventilated leather front seats, dual-zone climate control, and 32-colour ambient lighting create a premium atmosphere.

The driver and passenger’s seats offer eight-way power adjustment with lumbar support, while heated, reclining rear seats maximise passenger comfort. Clever touches such as a floating centre console, headrest hanger, and USB Type-C ports throughout ensure everyday practicality. Plus, with best-in-class luggage capacity of up to 1,662 litres, the Torres Hybrid adapts effortlessly to both daily life and weekend adventures.

Efficiency is matched by durability and versatility, with the Torres Hybrid achieving 46.1mpg (WLTP) with CO₂ emissions of just 139g/km, while towing capacity of 1.3 tonnes is supported by Trailer Stability Assist (TSA). A waterproof chassis allows safe submersion up to 300mm, ensuring confidence in all conditions.

Safety remains a priority, with 78% high-tensile steel – the highest in its class – and eight airbags as standard. Advanced driver-assistance systems include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Front Vehicle Start Alert, Safety Distance Alert, Rear Blind Spot-detection, Lane Change-Collision Warning and Rear Cross, Traffic Warning.

The all-new KGM Torres Hybrid is priced at £35,995 and is available in five striking colours: Space Black (Metallic), Dandy Blue (Metallic), Iron Silver (Metallic), Grand White (Solid), and Forest Green (Metallic).

Customers can find more information or book a test drive, here: www.kgm-motors.co.uk