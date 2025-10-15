Inaugural Zoute Auction achieves over €26m in total sales and 78 percent sell-through rate

ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE, OWNED BY DANIEL RICCIARDO, RACES TO VICTORY WITH SALE PRICE OF €2,284,375

STUNNING VERDE PINO FERRARI 275 GTB/4 IN REMARKABLY ORIGINAL CONDITION SELLS FOR €3,015,625

BIDS JET IN FOR LAMBORGHINI PREGUNTA CONCEPT CAR TO PUSH PRICE TO €2,143,750

BICESTER, United Kingdom (14 October 2025) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is celebrating the success of its spectacular inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on Friday 10 October. Held in collaboration with the famed Zoute Grand Prix Week, the auction room was packed with collectors and guests who enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere on the beautiful grounds of Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist.

Broad Arrow’s first auction in Belgium featured some of the market’s most sought-after classic and modern collector cars, many with captivating provenance and unique specifications. It attracted 445 registered bidders, 39 percent of which were from Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The vibrant sale, held on Friday 10 October saw a packed sales room and a fun and enjoyable atmosphere. The auction, also watched live around the world on the Broad Arrow YouTube channel, achieved €26,293,150 in total sales, with 78 percent of all lots sold. Note, these figures include lots sold within hours of the live auction ending.

“What an incredible atmosphere as buyers filled the sale room for our first Zoute Concours Auction,” says Gregory Tuytens, Broad Arrow Head of Consignments for Belgium and The Netherlands. “There was a real buzz, and it was a pleasure to present buyers with such a stunning selection of highly collectible cars from across all eras of motoring.”

There was palpable excitement in the room when bidding commenced for a stunning 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 finished in extremely rare Verde Pino (pine green). This incredible matching-numbers example was presented in remarkably original condition, which contributed to a sale price of €3,015,625. Ferrari collectors were equally excited about two examples of the Ferrari Testarossa, one a very desirable 1985 ‘Monospecchio’ version which sold for €212,750 and the other a rare 1991 model in Nero ‘Fer 1240’ black that achieved €218,500. A Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Specification achieved €827,500 proving it was quite the night for Ferrari collectors.

A truly unique Lamborghini in the form of the seldom-seen Pregunta concept car was another star of the auction. The last Lamborghini concept to be created before Audi took over the company, bidding shot up for this piece of Sant’Agata history, with this fighter jet-inspired supercar selling immediately after the hammer fell for €2,143,750.

Supercars lived up to their name, with super bidding battles taking place for some of the most iconic performance cars of the last few decades.

There was fierce competition among bidders for a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie, commissioned by former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and part of his private collection, which passed the chequered flag with a price of €2,284,375.

Other notable supercars that sped to new buyers included:

2015 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse ‘Transformers’ sold for €1,862,500

1992 Bugatti EB110 GT sold for €1,581,250

2006 Porsche Carrera GT sold for €1,350,000

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO sold for €760,000

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 S sold for €715,000

2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition sold for €512,500

A trio of revered Porsche sports cars generated further excitement in the room, including a 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Weissach in striking paint-to-sample Malachite Green Metallic that has been driven only 55km, which sold for €149,500. A single-owner 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 driven only 1,000km achieved €310,000, while the rarest of all 997 generation Porsche 911 models, a 2010 911 Sport Classic, one of only 250 produced, reached a price of €355,000.

Pre-war vintage cars proved popular too, with a 1938 Frazer-Nash TT Replica that once belonged to a Lord Mayor of London smashing through its upper estimate to achieve a price of €264,500. There was great interest in a 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 that has been rebuilt in the style of works Targa Florio racers of its period. Eligible for numerous international racing and touring events, it achieved a price of €184,000.

“These standout results of Broad Arrow’s second European sale continues the success we saw at our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este auction in May this year,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “The results speak for themselves and now we look forward to our third European auction of the year, the Zürich Auction taking place at the spectacular Dolder Grand hotel in a few weeks’ time as the official auction partner of Auto Zurich.”

Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction 2025 Results

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 – €3,015,625 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie from the collection of Daniel Ricciardo – €2,284,375 1998 Lamborghini Pregunta – €2,143,750 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – €1,862,500 1992 Bugatti EB110 GT – €1,581,250 2005 Porsche Carrera GT – €1,350,000 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Specification – €827,500 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO – €760,000 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 S – €715,000 1976 Lancia Stratos HF Group 4 Specification – €625,000

“It was an honour to host this sale at Zoute Grand Prix Car Week,” says Karsten Le Blanc, SVP, Head of EMEA Region and Broad Arrow Capital. “This world class event attracts enthusiasts and collectors from around the world and we will return next year as we look ahead to a long and successful partnership.”

The next auction on the Broad Arrow Auctions calendar is The Las Vegas Auction on 31 October 2025 in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. A celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas brings car enthusiasts from around the world to revel in automotive excellence against the dynamic backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip. Broad Arrow Auctions is pleased to announce its first auction in Las Vegas during the Concours’ fourth annual gathering with an auction encompassing more than 70 exceptional collector cars across a wide variety of genres, marques, and price points.

