On 30th July Isuzu announced a collaboration with Disney for the release of their latest film “Jungle Cruise”; an adventure-filled thrill-ride down the Amazon that is available now in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Isuzu are excited to announce their post release co-branded advertising campaign that will run throughout August in the UK. This includes a substantial outdoor, social and digital campaign targeting staycation families as well as Isuzu’s more traditional target audiences; encouraging them to Adventure to the Max this summer.

Just like the All-New Isuzu D-Max, the film carries the thrill of adventure and also aligns with the brand’s smarter, stronger and safer values throughout. Isuzu are hoping this collaboration will further their appeal to the lifestyle market as this will allow Isuzu to showcase co-branded assets featuring movie imagery across their outdoor campaign which will feature at motorway services throughout August. Following the successful launch of the All-New Isuzu D-Max this year, Isuzu are keen to become a prevalent name in the pickup world as competitors leave the European market.

George Wallis, Isuzu UK’s Head of Marketing, commented “It is great to be working with Disney this Summer. To be associated with such a big name that is admired by many is very exciting. This is a wonderful opportunity for Isuzu to be a part of and we thank Disney for their collaboration.”

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” stars Dwayne Johnson as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

View the official Jungle Cruise trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnryO-CKWco

View the co-branded TV execution here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqZbK2aMuWA