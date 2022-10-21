New ultra premium car and EV mobility brand AEHRA TM releases preview images of its first SUV model

Milan, 21 September 2022 – AEHRA, a new global ultra premium electric automotive brand, has revealed exclusive preview images of its SUV model ahead of unveiling the final vehicle design and name next month.

The images depict a design profoundly different to that of any vehicle currently on the market, and offer an intriguing glimpse of AEHRA SUV’s radical low front end, expanded cabin size, elongated and sophisticated flowing profile and dynamic rear.

“AEHRA was launched with a vision to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen,” said Filippo Perini, AEHRA Head of Design. “AEHRA’s first SUV model seamlessly synthesizes the unmatched elegance of Italian design with the very best in global materials and engineering to deliver a shift-change across the entire customer journey.”

AEHRA will follow the SUV with the reveal of a Sedan model in February 2023. Deliveries to customers of both models are expected to commence in 2025.

“The unveiling of the preview images of the first AEHRA model, just four months after the launch of the company, certifies that we remain firmly on track with our ambitious strategy to transform the EV mobility ecosystem with vehicles charged with emotional design and imbued with superior aerodynamic efficiency,” said AEHRA Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hazim Nada. “We now look forward to revealing the full design and name of the vehicle in October.”

With substantial private funding in place, AEHRA has established a clear roadmap to deliver its unique, transformative business model. A strategic model roll out is planned for key markets in 2025, including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.

For more information on AEHRA and to register interest in one of their forthcoming models, see www.AEHRA.com.