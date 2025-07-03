  • Thu. Jul 3rd, 2025

Development of new affordable homes in County Durham submitted for approval

#affordable homes, #believe housing, #County Durham housing, #Hedley Planning, #Newton Hall development
Farnham Road View to South EastHedley Planning has submitted plans for new believe housing affordable homes in County Durham. Credit JDDK

Plans for new affordable homes in County Durham have been submitted for approval.

Welcomed as a boost for local housing stock, the move will see housing association believe housing, supported by North East planning specialist Hedley Planning, progress proposals for 22 new homes at Newton Hall (pictured below) to the north of Durham, near Framwellgate Moor, Pity Me and Brasside.

Designed to meet the area’s continued demand for good quality, energy efficient affordable housing, the development on land at Farnham Road will include 18 houses and four bungalows, all available for social rent or affordable homeownership.

Car parking spaces for residents and visitors will also feature alongside the preservation of existing mature trees.

The proposed scheme will redevelop the site of 22 outdated, unoccupied houses and five garage blocks owned by believe housing.

Demolition is expected to begin later this month (July 2025) or in August. The construction of new homes could start next summer, pending planning approval from Durham County Council and the securing of government funding for redevelopment costs.

It is estimated that up to 75 construction and supply chain jobs will be supported during construction.

Hedley Planning associate director Alex Franklin, who is overseeing the planning submission to Durham County Council, said: “We continue to see strong demand for quality affordable housing across the North East.

“If this scheme gets the planning green, it will be a real asset to the community.  Indeed, the delivery of social housing has never been more important than at present with commercial pressures on the sector to deliver high quality, added value schemes in places where people want to live and build communities.”

Kate Abson, director of assets and development at believe housing, which is one of the region’s largest housing associations, said: “This is a brilliant location, close to the city and local amenities, and we’re keen to replace the outdated homes with modern, energy-efficient ones that will help meet the pressing need for affordable housing in County Durham.”

By brucey64

