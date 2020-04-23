The team at Ageing Better Middlesbrough know that everything feels quite uncertain and strange at the moment, which is why they want to let the people of the town know that they are still providing essential services.

Even though their usual community activities and traditional outreach support are cancelled for the moment, there are still various ways they are helping people.

This comes in the shape of their #HereForYou campaign, which brings together all of the different ways they are supporting people aged 50 plus in Middlesbrough.

The offer includes:

A new telephone befriending service for people who want a friendly chat every now and then. Just call 01642 257020 , leave your name, number and state that you are interested in the service.

, leave your name, number and state that you are interested in the service. Advice on energy saving and staying warm and healthy at home by calling 07940 786914 , 07415 158713 , or emailing: warmhomes@menvcity.org.uk

, , or emailing: Help to use digital technology like mobile phones, tablets and laptops. They can also support you to register for online appointments with your doctor and suggest ways to shop online. You can enquire about their Google Classroom by calling: 01642 061019.

Sharing information from other organisations in Middlesbrough who are also there to provide help and support.

Top tips from their staff to help you stay active and busy at home.

Anyone who is 50+ and lives within the Middlesbrough area can access all of the services above.

There will also be lots of #HereForYou campaign updates on their Twitter and Facebook pages and lots of additional information on their website, including a befriending service referral form, members’ stories, recipes, creative ideas and more.

Visit: https://www.ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk/