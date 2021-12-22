All homes sold on former brownfield site in Fenham

A new housing development in Fenham is now completely sold out as building work on the site starts to draw to a close.

Bellway is providing 39 new homes at The Grange, off Grange Road, on a former brownfield site which had been disused for several years following the demolition of the former Grange Road School.

With work now in the final stages, the final homes at the development will be handed over to their new owners in 2022.

Although all the homes at The Grange are now sold, Bellway is continuing to deliver further new homes across the wider local area.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “We are delighted that The Grange has sold out before the building work is even finished, which a testament to the high level of construction and design that has gone into this development.

“The Grange was one of the first sites to bring Bellway’s flagship Artisan Collection to the property market and the homes within this new range have been very popular with buyers.

“This is a fantastic development that has completely transformed the Fenham site from disused land into desirable new housing close to Newcastle city centre, so it’s no surprise these new homes have been snapped up quickly.

“However, for any buyers who missed out at The Grange, we are still delivering new homes at nearby sites, including three developments which form part of the Callerton consortium scheme – Abbey Heights, The View at Abbey Heights and Callerton Rise.”

The Artisan Collection is Bellway’s flagship range of housing which combines contemporary design, traditional craftsmanship and high specification details.

For further details about Bellway developments in Newcastle and the North East, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east.

Captions