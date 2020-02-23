Send Your Planeswalkers into the Heart of the Battle with Customized Decks and Powerful Combos through Epic Real-Time Strategy Combat

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 30, 2020 – Today, Netmarble Corp. is officially summoning Magic: ManaStrike worldwide, its first-ever game for the Wizards of the Coast franchise Magic: The Gathering. Players can now bring Magic to life by downloading the game on the App Store and Google Play.

Magic: ManaStrike is an all-new game that takes the excitement of Magic: The Gathering’s vast lore in a whole new direction with a fast-paced PVP strategy game. After losing a war with the Planeswalkers, Magic: The Gathering’s most powerful villain Nicol Bolas creates a parallel universe to find the Planeswalkers’ weaknesses. Players enter a contract with Nicol Bolas to provide combat data by controlling Planeswalkers and units in his universe.

“Netmarble and Wizards of the Coast worked closely for a long time to ensure Magic: ManaStrike is a new gameplay style that will be enjoyable for all players, but stays true to Magic: The Gathering’s roots and is authentic and enjoyable to fans,” said Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble. “Thanks to our partnership, we are excited to deliver a Magic: The Gathering experience that introduces real-time battles for mobile players, yet maintains core features from the original IP for fans.”

Fast-paced and easy to learn, fans can experience dynamic real-time battles with anyone from around the world in three-minute matches. During battle, players will be able to summon units, cast spells, and command powerful Planeswalkers with simple tap and drag gameplay and iconic Magic: The Gathering cards re-envisioned through high-quality 3D. By collecting new cards from Magic’s five unique Mana colors – White, Blue, Black, Red and Green, players will learn to understand each color’s traits, and create unique strategies that lead the way to victory.

“With Magic: ManaStrike, we were impressed with Netmarble’s ability to encapsulate Magic: The Gathering‘s 25-year history into a mobile game that stays true to what Magic fans want in other mediums,” said Eugene Evans, VP of Business Developments and Strategy at Wizards of the Coast. “Seeing our cards and Planeswalkers stepping into the 3D battlefield, along with our card effects translated from strategic turn-based gameplay into real-time combat, is a delight to see and we can’t wait to see how Magic: ManaStrike develops over time.”

At launch, players that pre-registered to download Magic: ManaStrike can look forward to receiving rewards like Gold (in-game currency), Gems (premium currency), one Player Icon, and ten emoji themed after Magic: The Gathering’s Planeswalkers. Other events and rewards awaiting players include:

Seven Days Check-In Event: Gold, Gems, and Card Packs will be given to players for seven days

Gold, Gems, and Card Packs will be given to players for seven days New Planeswalkers

oOb Nixilis: Players can achieve this Planeswalker through Magic Pass upgrade

oCalix: Available for purchase regardless of Magic Pass

An all-new Gideon skin

Theros-Themed Map: In celebration of Magic: The Gathering’s new Theros Beyond Death expansion, an all-new Theros-themed map is available for players over Rank 5 to experience.

Magic: ManaStrike is available to download on the App Store and Google Play and is globally launched, and supports 13 languages including English, Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Indonesian, Thai, Russian and Portuguese.

For more information, please visit Magic: ManaStrike’s official website and forum. Also, please follow Magic: ManaStrike on Facebook and Twitter.