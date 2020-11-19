Cannabidiol (also known as CBD) is one of the many cannabinoids that can be extracted from the hemp plant. Another popular non-psychoactive compound in this category is cannabigerol (CBG). When CBG is heated and broken down it produces several useful compounds.

Like other cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant, there is a huge amount of speculation and debate about the effects of white CBG on the human body. You should know that studies about white CBG are still in their elementary stages. Hence, there are very few conclusive facts that are known about this much-celebrated cannabinoid.

In this post, we will take a quick look at all that you need to know about the white CBG flower.

THE EFFECTS OF WHITE CBG FLOWER

Although CBG affects the body in similar ways to cannabinoids, its method of interaction is quite different. Unlike CBD, CBG binds with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the human brain. The best part is that the compound does not in any way get you high.

Like hemp buds, white CBG flowers have many medicinal benefits ranging from relieving inflammation to improving our moods. Furthermore, studies indicate that the white CBG flower has similar effects on the CN1 receptors as CBD. This implies that the white CBG flower helps to counteract the psychoactive effects that THC has on the body.

The effects of white CBG on the human body help its users experience a pain-free and stress-free day. So far, users of white CBG only have positive reviews of this compound. Therefore, if you desire to try something new and different from the common CBD flower without giving up the effects of the former, you should try the white CBG flower.

THE LEGAL STATUS OF WHITE CBG

The best white CBG flowers are cultivated in strictly controlled environments and under strict conditions to help ensure that it contains very little concentration of THC. In some cases, a properly cultivated white CBG flower will contain no THC concentration at all.

Since properly cultivated white CBG flowers contain negligible THC concentrations, the compound is legal in all CBG tolerant states. However, you must check 3rd party laboratory test reports to ensure that what you are purchasing is a pure and legal white CBG flower.

THE TASTE AND SMELL OF WHITE CBG FLOWER

In appearance, white CBG flowers look like flowers that have been rolled in sugar. This is because of the white trichomes that cover the entire flower. It also contains several compounds ranging from bisabolol to terpenes. A properly cultivated white CBG flower does not have a pungent smell and its aroma is subtle.

Since the white CBG flower contains a unique terpenes profile, the scents are not strong and you will need to pay attention to notice its aroma. It also has a moderate flavor, allowing you to enjoy every bit of the product.

BOTTOM LINE

Although white CBG isn’t as popular as THC and CBD, its recent rise to the mainstream is becoming noticeable. Hence, if you want something that is not as strong as CBD flowers, you should give the white CBG flower a try.