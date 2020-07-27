Sic Bo is highly popular with players if the almost $1 billion revenue it pulled in 2019 is anything to go by. It’s been argued in a lot of circles whether because Sic Bo is a game of luck, players can’t use a variety of strategies to pull the odds in their favour. Yes, it’s impossible to predict what comes out when those three little dice stop tumbling. But that doesn’t mean players can’t apply some discipline, caution, and a sprinkle of magic to the maximum out of their gameplay. In this guide, we’ll cover some of the basics, and all you need to know to become a Sic Bo master.

STARTING SMALL

Before we get you on your way to playing better Sic Bo, let’s get in a word about managing your bankroll and licensed casinos. Regardless of how effective strategies are, you’re never guaranteed to win. The most guaranteed way to win at gambling is to spend what you can afford.

So before investing real money, you can practice by taking advantage of the welcome bonuses. The real deal makers are casino promotions that require no deposit. Casinos of this calibre are often thoroughly reviewed on www.gamble.xyz. Their Sic Bo and other table games RTP, along with software providers are also given a mention. This ensures you aren’t going to be caused frustrations in the long run. With that in mind, we’ll start with some low-risk Sic Bo strategies.

LOW AND HIGH BETS

Making small and big bets will usually provide you with better chances of winning. What does making small and big bets even mean you ask? Small bets are when you predict that the sum of the outcome from the three dice will be between 4 and 10. Big bets, on the other hand, predict the sum to be between 11 and 17. Big bets have 1/1 odds, which gives you less winning chances than small bets. But you’ll have more chances of coming out with something.

New players might be tempted to bet on single numbers, since, if you look at the Sic Bo rules, you’d realise that they offer a chance to win much more money. But, while the payout rate is significantly higher for single number bets, the chances of winning are also much lower. If you would want to take your chances with single number bets, then you can go for a single die and bet on which one will have a six come up. A few bettors have been known to bet on the same number several times and walk away in the green.

COMBINATION BETS

Combination bets are specific to two numbers and give you a mini advantage of around 2.77%. Granted, 2.77% might not sound like much, but you can’t overlook it as a new player. However, the chances of winning a combination bet are 6 to 1—which means for every 7 seven bets you place, you can expect to win once. As a result, you’ll get more consistent wins than with other bet types.

BALANCED SIC BO

The strategies we’ve described so far may seem tedious and more suited to newbies. However, the truth is that you stand to gain from playing less aggressively and managing your bankroll. You can benefit from a reduction in financial losses while you familiarise yourself with the game. Once you’re more comfortable playing low-risk Sic Bo, you can move onto the following much riskier strategies.

Playing balanced Sic Bo can result in more substantial wins, but that doesn’t mean you should throw all caution to the wind. The balanced strategy requires players to bet on 12 and 9. That’s because, at 15 to 2 and 6 to 1, these two numbers offer payouts that are very close to their probabilities. The winning trick would be to combine your bet with three other double bets. You should balance your risk by fielding your double bets such that they’ll win if your chosen bets win.

HIGH ROLLER STRATEGY

When you feel like you’re ready to go toe to toe with the big boys, you can go for the high roller strategy. This strategy is centred around trying to win on several bets for the same outcome. You can do that by betting on roll combinations or doubles of 13 or 8. You then have to find a way to win thrice on the same spin. For example, an 8 could consist of a combination of 2 and 3 or a double of 1, 2, and 5.

Whether you’re just dipping your toes into the world of Sic Bo, or you’ve played for a while, and you’re looking to improve your luck, there’s a strategy that you can use. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll most likely not want to play anything else.